Adams Named a 2026 BizTimes Media Future 50 Award Winner

Adams has been named a 2026 Future 50 Award winner by BizTimes Media and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), recognizing it as one of southeastern Wisconsin's fastest-growing privately owned companies. The award honors businesses that have demonstrated significant growth while creating jobs and strengthening the regional economy. Founded in 1988, Adams has grown into a leading provider of generators, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, solar, and smart home services across Wisconsin and Illinois. Company President Jesse Adams credited the recognition to the dedication of employees, the loyalty of customers, and strong community partnerships. The company will be honored at the Future 50 Awards luncheon on September 18 in Milwaukee.

ELKHORN, Wis., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adams has been named a 2026 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media, in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC). The Future 50 program, now in its 37th year, recognizes the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin and celebrates organizations that are creating jobs, strengthening the regional economy, and making a lasting impact on their communities. The honored companies have been in business for at least three years and have demonstrated significant revenue and employment growth. Those with the highest levels of growth in recent years are the ones that make the list.

Founded in 1988, Adams has grown from a local electrical contractor into one of the region's leading providers of generators, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, solar, and smart home services. Today, as one of this year's Future 50 honorees, the company proudly serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers throughout Wisconsin and Illinois while remaining committed to exceptional customer service, quality workmanship, and investing in the communities it serves. The company's inclusion in the 2026 Future 50 reflects the dedication of its team members, the trust of its customers, and the sustained growth it has achieved over the past 38 years.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2026 Future 50 Award Winner," said Jesse Adams, President of Adams. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strong partnerships we've built throughout the communities we serve. While we've grown significantly over the years, our commitment to delivering exceptional service and doing what's right for our customers has remained the same."

"We're proud to continue the Future 50 program and provide an objective measure of the fastest-growing companies in the Milwaukee region," said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media. "As the region's only locally owned business publication, we're excited to celebrate the companies that are creating jobs and opportunities for thousands of people in our communities."

The Future 50 companies will be honored at an awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. The luncheon will be hosted by BizTimes Media.

Media Contact

Ally Meyerhofer, Adams, 1 262-723-6565, [email protected], teamadams.com

SOURCE Adams