Adapt or Fall Behind: Mastering the Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Biopharmaceutical Market Access, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar focuses on equipping commercial and market access professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to adjust effectively to the IRA's provisions. Post this

In this webinar, attendees will:

LEARN the new compliance requirements and regulatory adjustments under the IRA

EXPLORE the implications of the IRA on drug development, pricing and market access, and how to mitigate risk and capitalize on new opportunities

DISCOVER strategic planning techniques to continue driving innovation while maintaining compliance with the new regulatory framework

Do not miss this opportunity to understand the enduring nature of these changes, the scope of data requirements and the strategic implications on drug development, pricing and market access, ensuring organizations not only comply but excel.

Register for this webinar today to understand how to navigate the complexities of the Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on biopharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Tiffany McCaslin, Managing Director, Value & Access Consulting; and Peter Zou, PhD, Director, Value & Access Consulting, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adapt or Fall Behind: Mastering the Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Biopharmaceutical Market Access.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks