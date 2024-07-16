Adapt or Fall Behind: Mastering the Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Biopharmaceutical Market Access, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the new compliance requirements and regulatory adjustments under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Attendees will discover strategic planning techniques to drive innovation while maintaining compliance with the new regulatory framework. The featured speakers will explore the implications of the IRA on drug development, pricing and market access and how to mitigate risk and capitalize on new opportunities.
TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that focuses on strategies and insights needed to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and capitalize on its new provisions for drug development, pricing and market access in the biopharmaceutical industry.
With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) now a cornerstone of modern healthcare legislation, adapting to its mandates is not only advisable but essential. This webinar focuses on equipping commercial and market access professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to adjust effectively to the IRA's provisions.
In this webinar, attendees will:
- LEARN the new compliance requirements and regulatory adjustments under the IRA
- EXPLORE the implications of the IRA on drug development, pricing and market access, and how to mitigate risk and capitalize on new opportunities
- DISCOVER strategic planning techniques to continue driving innovation while maintaining compliance with the new regulatory framework
Do not miss this opportunity to understand the enduring nature of these changes, the scope of data requirements and the strategic implications on drug development, pricing and market access, ensuring organizations not only comply but excel.
Register for this webinar today to understand how to navigate the complexities of the Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on biopharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry.
Join experts from Syneos Health, Tiffany McCaslin, Managing Director, Value & Access Consulting; and Peter Zou, PhD, Director, Value & Access Consulting, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adapt or Fall Behind: Mastering the Inflation Reduction Act's Impact on Biopharmaceutical Market Access.
