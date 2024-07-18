Adapt Wellness Launches Premium Adaptogen and Functional Mushroom Supplements

Adapt Wellness, a new leader in health and wellness, proudly announces its official launch, offering a range of premium adaptogenic wellness supplements. Committed to verified potency and safety, Adapt Wellness aims to support overall well-being through scientifically backed products.

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Innovative Product Line

Adapt Wellness is dedicated to revolutionizing the wellness industry with a focused suite of adaptogenic products, particularly functional mushrooms. These include Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps, which are reputed for their potential to enhance cognitive acuity, mood, concentration, athletic performance, sleep, and relaxation.

Meeting Bio-Active Density Standards

The efficacy of functional mushroom supplements hinges on the presence of specific bio-active compounds in dosable amounts. Adapt Wellness ensures its products meet stringent bio-active density standards, offering effective support through precise dosages of these critical elements. Each product undergoes a functional mushroom bio-active panel test, measuring key compounds such as 1,3 and 1,6 beta-glucans, and unique actives like Cordycepin and Adenosine in Cordyceps, Hericinones and Erinacines in Lion's Mane, and Ganoderic Acid in Reishi.

Advanced Extraction Processes

Extraction processes are crucial to maximizing the potency of functional mushrooms. Adapt Wellness employs various methods, including hot water, cold water, sonication, and alcohol extraction, tailored to each mushroom's bio-active compounds. Some mushrooms undergo multiple extractions to ensure the highest yield of beneficial elements. This commitment to the correct extraction processes guarantees the finished product's bio-active content, leveraging high-quality raw materials for optimal results.

Product Range: High-Potency Supplements and Formulations

Adapt Wellness offers high-potency Cordyceps, Reishi, and Lion's Mane supplement capsules, alongside two specialized formulations: Focus and Sleep.

Cordyceps: This product contains 30 mg of Cordycepin and 7 mg of Adenosine and 150 MG of Beta Glucans per serving.

Reishi: This product contains 6 mg of Ganoderic Acid and 150 mg of Beta Glucans per serving.

Lions Mane: This product contains 10 mg of Hericinones, 10 mg of Erinacines, and 300 mg of Beta Glucans per serving.

Focus: This product combines Cordyceps extract powder with Rhodiola Extract, L-theanine, and Nicotinamide Riboside, leveraging Cordycepin and Adenosine for enhanced concentration and mental clarity.

Sleep: This formulation includes Reishi to utilize Ganoderic Acid, along with Chamomile extract, GABA, and magnesium glycinate, promoting relaxation and improved sleep quality.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Adapt Wellness prioritizes safety and quality through rigorous testing. Products are tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and bio-actives at the source and at ISO-audited third-party facilities. Lab reports (COA's) are available upon request, ensuring transparency and trust in the products' safety and efficacy.

Ensuring Effective Dosable Amounts

To achieve the desired wellness benefits, it is essential that supplements contain the bio-actives responsible for these effects in effectively dosable amounts. Adapt Wellness is committed to providing products that meet these criteria, ensuring consumers receive the most from their functional mushroom supplements.

Scientific Validation

Each product is formulated and tested to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Adapt Wellness conducts rigorous lab testing to verify active compounds and ensure products are free from harmful substances.

Customer-Centric Approach

Adapt Wellness is dedicated to meeting customer needs by providing detailed information, educational resources, and superior customer service. The brand emphasizes quality, ensuring customers feel confident in their health choices.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, Adapt Wellness is offering a 20% discount on all products for the first month. Customers can use the code "LAUNCH20" at checkout to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

About Adapt Wellness

Adapt Wellness is dedicated to enhancing health through natural solutions. Our mission is to provide high-quality adaptogenic wellness supplements supported by scientific research and stringent testing.

Contact Information

For more information, please visit Adapt Wellness or contact us at [email protected].

Follow Us on Social Media:

Instagram: @adaptogenicwellness

Media Contact

Mark Allen, Adapt Wellness, 214-334-6299, [email protected], https://adaptwellness.com

SOURCE Adapt Wellness