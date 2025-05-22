Adapting Alzheimer's Trials to a New Therapeutic Landscape: Early Detection and Operational Complexities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, experts will explore recent AD drug approvals, diagnostic criteria and methods for early detection, and key operational considerations, such as enrolling preclinical and early-stage patients and evaluating how current treatments will impact future trial strategies. Post this

Register for the session today to gain valuable insights for researchers and drug developers navigating the next chapter in AD treatment.

Join experts from Premier Research, Dr. Andreas Schreiner, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Neuroscience & Analgesia; and Chris Foster, PhD, Senior Project Manager, Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adapting Alzheimer's Trials to a New Therapeutic Landscape: Early Detection and Operational Complexities.

