Adapting IRT Resupply Algorithms to Balance Risk and Cost, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Each trial has a unique set of factors influencing the optimal resupply strategy, including trial design, patient enrollment rates, geographic distribution and supply chain complexities. Post this

Advanced IRT and randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) platforms offer a more flexible solution by supporting a portfolio of resupply algorithms, allowing sponsors and vendors to collaborate in identifying the algorithm that best suits the needs of a particular trial. By leveraging the sponsor's deep knowledge of the trial and the RTSM vendor's expertise in resupply capabilities, the ideal balance between risk and cost can be achieved. This collaboration is essential to tailoring the resupply strategy to the specific demands of each study, reducing IMP waste, lowering distribution costs and maintaining a secure and efficient supply chain.

This session will explore the benefits of using advanced RTSM systems to customize site resupply algorithms, highlighting the critical role of sponsor-vendor collaboration. Attendees will gain insights into how different resupply strategies can impact trial outcomes and learn best practices for implementing a more flexible and efficient approach to RTSM site resupply management.

Register for this webinar to learn how to optimize a clinical trial's resupply strategy and improve overall trial efficiency.

Join Benjamin Etschmann, Senior Forecasting Services Lead, 4G Clinical; Conor Hayes, Client Services Lead, 4G Clinical; Buz Hillman, Associate Director, Strategic Management and Systems Discovery, Product Development & Supply, Johnson and Johnson; Libbi Rickenbacher (Moderator), Sr. Director of Product Strategy and Partnerships, 4G Clinical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adapting IRT Resupply Algorithms to Balance Risk and Cost.

