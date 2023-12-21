AdaptIV Infusion Now Offering Leqembi® Infusion Therapy for Alzheimer's Patients at Sugar Land Clinic

Our mission is to reimagine infusion care with a relentless focus on the patient experience. While Leqembi may not be a cure, it offers individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer's an extended timeline to maintain independence and engage in activities they enjoy. Post this

AdaptIV Infusion is proud to extend its services to Alzheimer's patients. Shareef Defrawi, CEO of AdaptIV Infusion, emphasizes, "Our mission is to reimagine infusion care with a relentless focus on the patient experience. While Leqembi may not be a cure, it offers individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer's an extended timeline to maintain independence and engage in activities they enjoy."

AdaptIV Infusion's facility in Sugar Land, TX, is conveniently located to serve residents of Sugar Land, Richmond, Rosenberg, Missouri City, Stafford, and the greater Houston area. The ground-floor, freestanding clinic, equipped with private and semi-private treatment areas, a community infusion room, and patient lounges with amenities like fireplaces, snacks, entertainment options, and plenty of free parking, aims to provide an unparalleled patient experience during infusion sessions.

Patients prescribed Leqembi at AdaptIV Infusion will undergo intravenous infusions every two weeks, accompanied by regular MRI scans and physician visits to monitor potential side effects. To access Leqembi infusion treatment at AdaptIV Infusion, patients can follow these steps:

Ask their healthcare provider to fax a completed Leqembi medication order form, clinical notes, demographics, and insurance card to 832-895-4040.

Verify enrollment in a CMS-approved Alzheimer's registry.

An AdaptIV Infusion patient care coordinator will confirm receipt of the Leqembi referral and proceed to verify benefits, obtain necessary prior authorizations, and schedule an appointment.

About AdaptIV Infusion:

AdaptIV Infusion is a leading ambulatory infusion clinic offering intravenous and injection therapies for autoimmune disorders and complex chronic conditions. Committed to reimagining infusion care, AdaptIV Infusion focuses on delivering best-in-class clinical care, ensuring affordable access to therapies, and creating a comfortable environment close to home, outside of the hospital setting.

