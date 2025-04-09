Adaptive by Design: How RTSM Powers Early-Phase Clinical Trial Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

When integrated with an eClinical platform, RTSM enhances workflows and efficiency, ensuring trials stay on track. Post this

This webinar explores why a flexible RTSM is essential for early-phase success—and how Medrio's unified approach makes a difference.

Register for this webinar today to learn how a unified, configurable RTSM solution can drive early-phase trial success.

Join experts from Medrio, Ian Davison, RTSM Subject Matter Expert; and Naji Hamim, RTSM Product Owner, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adaptive by Design: How RTSM Powers Early-Phase Clinical Trial Success.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks