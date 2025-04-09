Adaptive by Design: How RTSM Powers Early-Phase Clinical Trial Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why adaptability is critical in early-phase trials and how traditional approaches create inefficiencies. Attendees will learn how randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) plays a direct role in patient safety by enabling real-time adjustments to cohorts, dose escalation and supply management. The featured speakers will discuss how automation reduces risk, improves compliance and streamlines trial execution. The speakers will also share why an integrated RTSM and eClinical platform provides greater efficiency and oversight.
TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early-phase clinical trials require precision and agility. Yet, managing protocol changes, patient cohorts and investigational product (IP) supply can quickly become a logistical challenge. Adaptive trials require faster decision-making and seamless execution. Without the right randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), teams jeopardize both study success and patient safety.
The key to overcoming these challenges is not just automation—it is adaptability. A configurable RTSM evolves with your trial to mitigate risk, improve compliance and prevent costly supply disruptions. When integrated with an eClinical platform, RTSM enhances workflows and efficiency, ensuring trials stay on track.
This webinar explores why a flexible RTSM is essential for early-phase success—and how Medrio's unified approach makes a difference.
Register for this webinar today to learn how a unified, configurable RTSM solution can drive early-phase trial success.
Join experts from Medrio, Ian Davison, RTSM Subject Matter Expert; and Naji Hamim, RTSM Product Owner, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adaptive by Design: How RTSM Powers Early-Phase Clinical Trial Success.
