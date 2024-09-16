Adaptive Clinical Systems Enters Into Data Interoperability Partnership with Trial Interactive

"As our industry trends towards complex studies, sponsors find themselves in a multi-CRO environment with disparate systems in need of interoperability," said Sina Adibi, CEO, Adaptive Clinical Systems. "This partnership enables sponsors to benefit from a robust interoperable eClinical ecosystem." Post this

Sponsors who take advantage of this partnership also gain access to both the Adaptive Clinical and Trial Interactive platform ecosystems. This interconnectivity creates a powerful extensibility augmentation of Trial Interactive's seamless suite of solutions (including eTMF, CTMS, Study Start-Up, eISF, LMS, eFeasibility, and more) through a full library of third-party interconnects. Sponsors can easily exchange data with any tool to enable holistic data management. For study teams planning implementations involving systems from various providers, this partnership will reduce and/or eliminate the need for custom API integrations, helping to improve timelines and reduce cost (especially when starting a new study).

"Sponsors need the flexibility to enable the eClinical infrastructure that best meets their requirements," said Michael Smyth, Division President, TransPerfect Life Sciences. "This partnership offers study teams and IT even more options for a seamless and right-fit setup."

"As our industry trends towards more complex studies, even small to mid-size sponsors find themselves in a multi-CRO environment with disparate systems in need of interoperability," said Sina Adibi, CEO and President, Adaptive Clinical Systems. "This partnership enables sponsors of any size to benefit from a robust interoperable eClinical ecosystem."

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical e-clinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR part 11 compliant and HITRUST certified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact [email protected] or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 140 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/

About Adaptive Clinical Systems

Adaptive Clinical Systems, a global life sciences technology company, provides the leading data integration platform for clinical research. With the Adaptive eClinical Bus® and Adaptive DataVIEW®, see how your clinical trial data is transformed with data in motion. Adaptive Clinical's solutions enable data streams across all study partners and eClinical eSources. Whether your challenge is data visualization, API integrations or data integration, our solutions help remove data islands and silos. We make your data actionable faster. For more information, please see Adaptive Clinical Systems website: www.adaptive-clinical.com.

Media Contact

Mitch Collins, Adaptive Clinical Systems, 1 856-473-4370, [email protected], www.adaptive-clinical.com

SOURCE Adaptive Clinical Systems