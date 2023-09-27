Adaptive Immune Response in Narcolepsy Type 1, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

People affected with narcolepsy might feel rested after waking up, but then feel very sleepy throughout the day. Tweet this

People with narcolepsy type 2 experience extreme daytime sleepiness but usually don't experience muscle weakness activated by emotions. These patients usually have lighter symptoms and normal levels of hypocretin.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will share and discuss the following:

An overview of adaptive immune response in narcolepsy

Determining peptide binding affinity to human leukocyte antigen (HLA)

Isolating antigen-HLA restricted CD4+ T cells using tetramer HLA

Single-cell RNA sequencing of CD4+ T cells and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)

Join this webinar to gain insights on the overview of the adaptive immune response in narcolepsy type 1.

Join Dr. Guo Luo, Immunologist and Instructor, Stanford University School of Medicine, for the live webinar on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adaptive Immune Response in Narcolepsy Type 1.

