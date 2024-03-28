AdaptiveX Secures Two Major Contracts to Advance Equity in Education with Detroit Public Schools & Delaware

AdaptiveX Partners with Detroit Public Schools and Delaware, Elevating Educational Equity through Tailored Training Programs

LANHAM, Md., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdaptiveX, a distinguished educational consulting and software firm, proudly announces its recent awards with the State of Delaware and Detroit Public Schools, marking significant progress in the field of educational equity and culturally responsive teaching. This strategic collaboration underscores AdaptiveX's steadfast commitment to fostering inclusive and effective learning environments nationwide.

Detroit Public Schools

In Detroit, AdaptiveX embarks on a transformative journey by implementing Equity Training for School and District Leaders. This initiative will equip educational leaders with the essential skills and knowledge to foster fairness and inclusivity within their institutions. Drawing on its expertise in Anti-Bias training and DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) principles, AdaptiveX empowers leaders to proactively address and mitigate disparities in education. Furthermore, AdaptiveX is taking a significant step by training Equity leads from over 20 schools in turnkey practices to support the advancement of the district's new equity framework.

State of Delaware

Simultaneously, the partnership with the State of Delaware sees AdaptiveX offering its comprehensive suite of services focused on Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning to all districts. This collaboration is designed to enrich the educational landscape by equipping teachers with the tools and strategies needed to create engaging and culturally relevant learning experiences for all students, with a particular emphasis on those from diverse cultural backgrounds.

These recent contracts with the State of Delaware and Detroit Public Schools not only underscore AdaptiveX's pivotal role as a catalyst for change in the educational system but also highlight the crucial significance of Culturally Responsive Teaching as a cornerstone for achieving educational equity. AdaptiveX remains committed to its mission of enhancing the lives of students through advanced teacher training and adaptive assessments, thereby paving the way for a more inclusive and responsive educational landscape.

Renowned as a national leader in Virtual Professional Development, AdaptiveX has earned accolades such as being a finalist in the Milken-Penn GSE Business Plan Competition and has been featured in interviews on NASDAQ TradeTalks. Since its establishment in 2014, AdaptiveX has made remarkable strides in the educational sector, training hundreds of teachers both domestically and internationally in authentic learning practices.

The company's consultants are celebrated for their expertise in systematically addressing educational disparities through high-quality professional development, workshops, and personalized coaching. AdaptiveX's Learning Management System (LMS), equipped with a unique assessment engine, further exemplifies the company's innovative approach to education, as evidenced by its successful projects in districts across the country, from Arizona to Illinois to Massachusetts.

To learn more about AdaptiveX, visit their website at http://www.AdaptiveX.io.

About AdaptiveX

AdaptiveX is an award-winning educational professional development and software firm dedicated to advancing educational equality through Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning. With a proven track record of success in professional development and a unique blend of technology and expertise, AdaptiveX continues to lead the charge in creating meaningful and lasting impacts in education.

