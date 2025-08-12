AdaptX Announces Strategic Partnership with Deloitte to Advance Data-Driven Care Improvement in Australia

Clinical management solution leverages EMR data and Deloitte's expertise to help hospitals improve care quality, access, and operational performance

SYDNEY, Australia and SEATTLE , Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdaptX® today announced a strategic partnership with Deloitte Australia to help hospitals and health services across Australia catalyse clinical improvement and operational performance.

The partnership brings together AdaptX's AI-driven clinical management solution and Deloitte's healthcare transformation expertise to improve care access, quality, efficiency, equity, and safety.

Through this partnership, AdaptX and Deloitte will help clinical leaders, administrators, and frontline teams evaluate and improve clinical workflows and treatments, leveraging real-world data from their Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and other data systems.

Together, AdaptX and Deloitte will equip Australian healthcare organisations with the tools and advisory support needed to manage variation in patient care and to deliver measurable, sustainable improvements.

"We look forward to combining Deloitte's deep advisory and management expertise with AdaptX's unique clinical data solutions to serve health systems across Australia," said Tom Faucher, vice president of growth and strategic partnerships at AdaptX. "Together, we are equipping clinical leaders with the insights and tools they need to solve their most urgent challenges, including patient access, care quality, and operational performance."

"Deloitte is pleased to be working with AdaptX to support hospitals and health services in transforming care delivery," said Alicia Curry, Partner at Deloitte. "AdaptX's unique technology for clinical management, paired with Deloitte's deep expertise in improving operational performance, will enable health systems to achieve meaningful, lasting improvement."

About AdaptX

With AdaptX's self-serve solution, health systems manage variation in patient care, delivering better clinical and financial performance. AdaptX's AI-driven Mission Control Center™ empowers clinical leaders to quickly and easily leverage their real-world data to assess performance, compare approaches, and adapt – across patients, teams, treatments, workflows, and facilities. AdaptX is headquartered in Seattle and was founded in 2016. Learn more about AdaptX's real-world impact, including case studies, at adaptx.com.

