ADC Therapeutics Accelerates R&D with Genedata Biologics

When exploring the market, we were thrilled to find a commercial digital platform that is not only purpose-built for ADC workflows but can even support our proprietary conjugation and linker technologies out-of-the-box. Patrick van Berkel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at ADC Therapeutics Post this

Genedata Biologics, the market-leading R&D workflow platform, supports ADC Therapeutics in building and progressing a pipeline of proprietary ADC candidates for cancer treatment. The regulatory approval of ADC Therapeutics' first drug, ZYNLONTA®, just 10 years after the company's founding, has validated the success of the ADC Therapeutic proprietary technology. Since then, ADC Therapeutics has diversified their product portfolio to include alternative formats and linker-payload technology. This expansion of technologies and growth of research capabilities led them to choose Genedata Biologics as their enterprise research data management solution to streamline increasingly complex ADC development workflows and protect their intellectual property. Genedata Biologics is used for tracking and analyzing production of candidate molecules, including expression, purification, conjugation, and assay analytics. The platform is fully integrated with ADC Therapeutics' laboratory instruments and IT infrastructure, such as their ELN, to ensure full data traceability and integrity.

"As we scaled up our ADC discovery and development operations, we realized that a robust structured data management system such as Genedata Biologics was essential," said Patrick van Berkel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "When exploring the market, we were thrilled to find a commercial digital platform that is not only purpose-built for ADC workflows but can even support our proprietary conjugation and linker technologies out-of-the-box. After a smooth deployment, our scientists now have real-time access to all critical data, which enables fully informed decision-making. Today, all our novel ADCs are registered in Genedata, and the platform's end-to-end capabilities have transformed our research operations, enabling us to systematically advance our next-generation ADC candidates to the clinic."

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.adctherapeutics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

http://www.genedata.com

