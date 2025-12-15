AdClarity Introduces Connected TV Ad Intelligence for the U.S. Market

"As advertisers are shifting budgets to streaming, they need clarity to move quickly," said Dorit Kaplan, VP Product and Strategy at BIScience. "Ad Intelligence for CTV delivers a complete, actionable view so teams can align spend, boost performance, and stay ahead of the market." Post this

Ad Intelligence for CTV covers the top 40 national and local US CTV apps across smart TV, mobile, and desktop streaming devices, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube TV, and many more. It supports national and local CTV and AVOD advertising across all covered apps, enabling brands and agencies to monitor trends, benchmark competitors, and spot shifts in ad spend and emerging formats for faster optimization and a clearer picture of what works.

With unified reporting across media types such as display, video, social, and mobile, teams can compare performance and identify placement gaps to strengthen cross-channel strategy. They can analyze the messaging, copy, and strategy competitors use in CTV and OTT ads, understand what works, and see how to stand out.

Key features include real-time CTV ad intelligence, coverage across platforms and Designated Market Areas in the U.S., competitor benchmarking, campaign optimization guided by placement and frequency analysis, share of voice tracking, customizable reporting, and creative and audience insights.

Industry forecasts from Insider Intelligence (eMarketer) point to continued double digit growth in U.S. Connected TV ad spend. "As advertisers are shifting budgets to streaming, they need clarity to move quickly," said Dorit Kaplan, VP Product and Strategy at BIScience. "Ad Intelligence for CTV delivers a complete, actionable view so teams can align spend, boost performance, and stay ahead of the market."

Ad Intelligence for CTV is available now as an additional AdClarity premium media type. To learn more, visit the AdClarity website: https://adclarity.com

