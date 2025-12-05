AdClarity Launches Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) Competitive Intelligence

Daniel Junowicz, VP of Sales at BIScience: "Ad Click-Through Rate Competitive Intelligence provides a clear view of engagement, enables apples-to-apples benchmarking across markets, and supports data-driven optimization in real time." Post this

AdClarity is powered by BIScience's AI technologies and its global, opt-in panel of 30 million users across 51 markets. The platform provides real-time insights into competitor strategy, media spend, audiences, and creatives. With Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) Competitive Intelligence now integrated alongside ad spend, impressions, CPM, and share of voice, it offers a complete view of campaign performance and allows users to benchmark results against peers and the wider market.

Users can evaluate creative and call-to-action effectiveness using Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) benchmarks tracked across digital channels. CTR is measured on ad, campaign, and brand levels in each market and at US DMA or city level, and can produce benchmarking insights on top performing ads and campaigns across different categories. Advertisers can identify which campaigns drive engagement, compare results to competitors, and focus resources on what works best.

"This release helps companies understand the market earlier and act faster," said Daniel Junowicz, VP of Sales at BIScience. "Ad Click-Through Rate Competitive Intelligence provides a clear view of engagement, enables apples-to-apples benchmarking across markets, and supports data-driven optimization in real time."

To learn more, visit the AdClarity website: https://adclarity.com/

About BIScience

BIScience is a global leader in AI-powered digital and behavioral data intelligence, serving more than 2,000 brands, including hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, research firms, agencies, retailers, publishers, and investors worldwide. With a human panel of 30 million opt-in users, BIScience delivers precise, scalable insights that help organizations uncover opportunities, benchmark performance, and optimize strategy. The company operates across offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Sydney. Its main products include AdClarity for digital ad intelligence, Consumer Behaviors for audience insights, and Purchase Data for transaction analysis. Discover more at biscience.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Yalon, BIScience, 972 542069284, [email protected], www.biscience.com

SOURCE BIScience