AdClarity Launches Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) Competitive Intelligence

BIScience, the company behind AdClarity, has introduced a new Click-Through Rate (CTR) Competitive Intelligence feature powered by its 30 million-user global panel. The enhancement enables brands, agencies, and publishers to analyze real user engagement across display, video, social, mobile, and in-app ads. The new capability delivers actionable insights into ad performance, allowing users to benchmark CTR at the ad, campaign, brand, and geographic levels (including US DMA and city).
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIScience, the company behind AdClarity, the world's leading AI-powered Ad Intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) Competitive Intelligence, based on real user engagement measurement from BIScience's 30 million global digital panel that tracks online behavior across all devices for display, video, social, mobile, and in-app ads.
The new capability adds a core engagement metric to AdClarity's cross-channel measurement suite and gives brands, agencies, and publishers actionable visibility into campaign performance. For the first time, they can deeply analyze the effectiveness of competitors' ads, gauge which ad creatives, messaging, and strategies perform best, and develop a differentiated strategy based on what really works.
AdClarity is powered by BIScience's AI technologies and its global, opt-in panel of 30 million users across 51 markets. The platform provides real-time insights into competitor strategy, media spend, audiences, and creatives. With Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) Competitive Intelligence now integrated alongside ad spend, impressions, CPM, and share of voice, it offers a complete view of campaign performance and allows users to benchmark results against peers and the wider market.
Users can evaluate creative and call-to-action effectiveness using Ad Click-Through Rate (CTR) benchmarks tracked across digital channels. CTR is measured on ad, campaign, and brand levels in each market and at US DMA or city level, and can produce benchmarking insights on top performing ads and campaigns across different categories. Advertisers can identify which campaigns drive engagement, compare results to competitors, and focus resources on what works best.
"This release helps companies understand the market earlier and act faster," said Daniel Junowicz, VP of Sales at BIScience. "Ad Click-Through Rate Competitive Intelligence provides a clear view of engagement, enables apples-to-apples benchmarking across markets, and supports data-driven optimization in real time."
To learn more, visit the AdClarity website: https://adclarity.com/
About BIScience
BIScience is a global leader in AI-powered digital and behavioral data intelligence, serving more than 2,000 brands, including hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, research firms, agencies, retailers, publishers, and investors worldwide. With a human panel of 30 million opt-in users, BIScience delivers precise, scalable insights that help organizations uncover opportunities, benchmark performance, and optimize strategy. The company operates across offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Sydney. Its main products include AdClarity for digital ad intelligence, Consumer Behaviors for audience insights, and Purchase Data for transaction analysis. Discover more at biscience.com.
Media Contact
Jonathan Yalon, BIScience, 972 542069284, [email protected], www.biscience.com
SOURCE BIScience
