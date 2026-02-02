AdClarity Launches Ad Objective Intelligence to Reveal Competitor Campaign Goals

"Understanding competitors' and industry ad intent transforms a marketing budget from a gamble into a strategic asset," says Dorit Kaplan, VP Product and Strategy at BIScience. "By moving from a reactive to a proactive position, you stop chasing the market and start leading it." Post this

According to BIScience data, over the past year brand awareness accounted for 40% of SOV in the US, while performance accounted for 60%. The balance varies by industry: Health is the most brand-awareness-focused, with Insurance and Investing also leaning toward awareness, while Marketplaces and Digital Games skew more heavily toward performance.

This mix highlights the importance of campaign objective clarity for brand teams, agencies, and growth leaders. Understanding why competitors are investing, whether to build awareness or drive performance, strengthens planning and optimization by helping teams pressure test messaging and offers against the market and align channel strategy with campaign goals.

Ad Objective Intelligence also helps teams avoid reacting to competitor activity without understanding the intent behind it. This makes it easier to identify when competitors shift from always-on awareness into promotion mode, or when performance-heavy spend signals a change in priorities.

"Understanding competitors' and industry ad intent transforms a marketing budget from a gamble into a strategic asset," says Dorit Kaplan, VP Product and Strategy at BIScience. "By moving from a reactive to a proactive position, you stop chasing the market and start leading it."

Ad Objective Intelligence is available now in AdClarity, with objective insights available across existing campaign history as well as new campaigns going forward.

