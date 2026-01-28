Adcom Transforms Communication Training with its AI-Enabled Communication Labs

"We've seen AI shift from nice-to-have to essential in professional communication," said Adcom CEO Natasha Terk. "Our Labs embed AI from day one—as a practical tool for presentations, better meetings, and clearer emails." Post this

The Labs range from two hours to two full days for groups of 10-20 participants. Each program is customized based on stakeholder and participant assessments, with Lab Facilitators serving as guides who create safe environments to test new behaviors.

Adcom Lab participants from companies including a Fortune 10 software firm praised the immersive approach: "I used what I learned in my presentation later that week—the feedback was incredible. The practice-based approach made all the difference."

Learning and development leaders can learn more about Adcom's Communication Labs and how the learn-by-doing, job-relevant, AI-enhanced experience delivers both immediate and long-term results.

For 45 years, Adcom has partnered with organizations to strengthen team communication through hands-on Labs and expert facilitation. The company's LinkedIn Learning modules, Tips for Better Business Writing and Amplify Your Writing with AI, have helped professionals improve their communication skills.

