Add Health Launches Online Live Group Stretch Breaks Offering HR and Corporate Wellness Managers a Highly Effective and Affordable New Employment Engagement Program

Add Health's CEO & Founder Sean Nichols is a workplace wellness expert who believes in providing a support system that people trust and allows them to keep active for optimal physical and mental health. With nearly two decades of experience in health and wellness, he has a deep understanding of workplace wellness after being a personal trainer, group fitness coach, and consultant for major corporate clients in the Bay Area.

As Nichols states, "Corporate Wellness and HR Managers seeking a new way to engage sedentary employees to keep them healthier and more productive will find our new drop-in Live, Group Stretch Breaks highly effective. Most people do not move enough and everyone feels time constrained. Add Health eliminates these two pain points with our fun and brief 10-minute sessions. It is an exciting and cost-effective addition to any corporate wellness program, when included in employee benefits, that supports better mental and physical health, and has the potential to reduce sick days and chronic illness. There is a substantial amount of scientific evidence supporting the fact that people who take microbreaks are healthier and more productive. They tend to have lower heart rates, increased blood flow, reduced muscular pain, and an increased range of motion."

Visit https://addhealthtoday.com/ to learn more about Add Health or to register for the live group stretch breaks visit https://addhealthtoday.com/pages/intro-stretch-break

