Addi Merges Financial Intelligence and AI Marketing to Fuel Small Business Growth, Debuts Proprietary AdByte

When small businesses win, everybody wins," said Kristin Frank, CEO of Addi. "Owners need an easy way to unify business intelligence, marketing and measurement to grow and succeed in this market. Today, those capabilities are available to any owner who wants results." Post this

"When small businesses win, everybody wins," said Kristin Frank, CEO of Addi. "Owners need an easy way to unify business intelligence, marketing and measurement to grow and succeed in this market. Today, those capabilities are available to any owner who wants results."

The AdByte: A Single Source of Truth for Your Business

Addi's proprietary AdByte is the engine behind the orchestration. The AdByte is an AI-based single source of truth that continuously updates business intelligence from every available source, including point-of-sale and payment data. It's built to know a business as well as its owner, and uses that knowledge to power every recommendation and action.

Financial Triggers and Network Effect

On the near horizon, owners will be able to connect Addi to POS and payment providers to monitor transaction patterns for meaningful signals that translate to recommendations owners can execute in minutes. As the platform scales, a network intelligence layer will let every business benefit from anonymized, aggregated insights across platform — a virtual joining of forces that lifts all participants.

Addi Acquires Vica, Launches Addi Studio

In an effort to speed creative quality to market, Addi has acquired VICA, a creative studio that uses AI to produce cinematic-quality video ads and place them across streaming and connected TV. Vica's technology will run alongside Addi as Addi Studio, giving users access to a complete advertising solution from day one.

"Video has always been the most powerful format in advertising — and the most out of reach for small businesses," said Michael Shields, Founder and CEO of Vica. "The barrier just dropped to almost zero."

Addi Beta is available now at addi.ai.

Media Contact

Derek Anderson, Addi Inc., 1 9135537547, [email protected], Addi Inc.

SOURCE Addi Inc.