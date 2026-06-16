Addi Merges Financial Intelligence and AI Marketing to Fuel Small Business Growth, Debuts Proprietary AdByte

Addi Beta launch sets sights on helping small businesses grow by unifying financial intelligence with marketing excellence. Acquisition of Vica brings cinematic-quality AI video to the platform, rapidly speeding development.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addi, the growth platform built for Main Street is now open to beta users.
Small and midsize businesses represent 99% of all businesses, 44% of U.S. GDP, and generate nearly two-thirds of all new jobs. For too long, fragmented tools, disconnected data, and complex marketing systems have made predictable growth a challenge for this crucial part of the economy. Addi is built to give owners the confidence, clarity, and control they need, all in one easy-to-use platform. Addi Beta opens today at Addi.ai.
"When small businesses win, everybody wins," said Kristin Frank, CEO of Addi. "Owners need an easy way to unify business intelligence, marketing and measurement to grow and succeed in this market. Today, those capabilities are available to any owner who wants results."
The AdByte: A Single Source of Truth for Your Business
Addi's proprietary AdByte is the engine behind the orchestration. The AdByte is an AI-based single source of truth that continuously updates business intelligence from every available source, including point-of-sale and payment data. It's built to know a business as well as its owner, and uses that knowledge to power every recommendation and action.
Financial Triggers and Network Effect
On the near horizon, owners will be able to connect Addi to POS and payment providers to monitor transaction patterns for meaningful signals that translate to recommendations owners can execute in minutes. As the platform scales, a network intelligence layer will let every business benefit from anonymized, aggregated insights across platform — a virtual joining of forces that lifts all participants.
Addi Acquires Vica, Launches Addi Studio
In an effort to speed creative quality to market, Addi has acquired VICA, a creative studio that uses AI to produce cinematic-quality video ads and place them across streaming and connected TV. Vica's technology will run alongside Addi as Addi Studio, giving users access to a complete advertising solution from day one.
"Video has always been the most powerful format in advertising — and the most out of reach for small businesses," said Michael Shields, Founder and CEO of Vica. "The barrier just dropped to almost zero."
Addi Beta is available now at addi.ai.
Media Contact
Derek Anderson, Addi Inc., 1 9135537547, [email protected], Addi Inc.
SOURCE Addi Inc.
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