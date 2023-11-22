Addis Enterprises Hires Cassie Saleh as Instructional Designer

Addis Enterprises (AE), a design and marketing firm based in Lansing, proudly announces the addition of its newest team member, Cassie Saleh.

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cassie is a highly-accomplished professional with a proven track record in the e-learning sector, and will be serving as an Instructional Designer.

"As our clients' online learning needs continue to grow, we wanted to add a member to our team who has seen it all," explains Addis Enterprises CEO & Chief Strategist John K. Addis. "Cassie fit the bill perfectly."

Saleh boasts a robust educational background, holding four degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Central Missouri, a Master of Education in Differentiated Learning from Baker University, a Master of Liberal Arts in Creative Arts from Baker University, and an Educational Specialist in Educational Technology from Walden University. Saleh is just a few classes away from completing her Doctorate in Adult Learning and plans to resume her studies in 2024.

In addition to her academic achievements, Saleh brings a wealth of diverse experiences, having taught students ranging from 8-year-olds to adults in their 60s. In the classroom, she managed multiple Social Studies departments and, leveraging her extensive knowledge of educational practices, theories, and the latest classroom technology, developed school curricula at the local, state, and national levels. Furthermore, she has presented educational material on a global scale and, while serving on Logitech International's Sales Enablement team, conducted online training seminars.

In 2016, Saleh was honored with the Learning Media Digital Innovator National Award from PBS (Public Broadcasting System) for her innovative use of technology during her final year in the classroom. She graciously accepted this prestigious award at ISTE, the International Society for Technology in Education conference, representing the entire state of Louisiana.

"I'm excited to join the AE team and bring my expertise to the already amazing Course Development team on staff," says Saleh. "I have a long-standing passion for developing courses that are accessible to everyone, and plan to carry on that passion with AE."

When Saleh is not working, she can be found curled up in her favorite recliner reading, running rampant around the house chasing one of her three kids, playing video games with her husband, or in the kitchen baking some sort of tasty treat.

About Addis Enterprises: Addis Enterprises (AE) is an award winning design and marketing firm located in Lansing, Michigan. AE has launched hundreds of websites and executed many successful print, video, and marketing work for local, regional, and national clients. Using award-winning designs and innovative creative processes, AE has helped improve the success of a wide range of clients of all shapes and sizes.

For more information on this topic, please contact Allison Pazera at (517) 489-2830 or [email protected].

