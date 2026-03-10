Addis Enterprises Takes Home Best of Show at Mid-Michigan American Advertising Awards

Company wins eleven total awards including six Gold Addys advancing to district competition.

LANSING, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most prestigious creative competition, recognizing creative excellence across all media. Each year, these awards attract more than 25,000 entries from students and professionals who submit their best work across the three-tiered competition. This year, the local awards were hosted by the American Advertising Federation Lansing Chapter on February 26, and Addis Enterprises won big!

The creative team at Addis Enterprises received eleven awards for a variety of projects and clients from Able Concrete to Jet's Pizza. Awards won included a Bronze Award, two Silver Addys, six Gold Addys, a Judge's Choice award, and the Best of Show Award (Professional), across categories as diverse as website development, branding, print design, video production, and 3D animation.

"I'm excited whenever we can bring our videos to the next level using animation," beams AE Creative Director Tony Sabo, who was honored with a Judge's Choice Award for his 3D-animated teaser trailer for the upcoming novel The Vacancy. "It's a unique and powerful way of storytelling that we're really lucky to be able to offer in-house."

Eighteen top Mid-Michigan agencies competed in the professional category. Judges are chosen from lists of AAF-approved advertising industry experts with no connection to the local market. Of the 256 total entries in this year's competition across professionals and students, only 13 Professional Gold Addys were awarded, with Addis Enterprises winning 6. All Gold Awards will now move on to the district competition, and potentially to the national competition.

"I am so proud to be part of such a creative team who can pull off anything asked of them," says John K. Addis, CEO and Chief Strategist of Addis Enterprises. "All in all, it's great to be rewarded for doing what you love each and every day. I am filled with inspiration and energized for what comes next."

About Addis Enterprises: Addis Enterprises (AE) is a design and marketing firm located in Lansing, Michigan. Through award-winning design and innovative creative processes, AE has helped improve the success of a wide range of clients of all shapes and sizes.

