Addis Enterprises Wins Big at This Year's MarCom Awards

Addis Enterprises (AE) celebrated a milestone year by winning nine prestigious MarCom Awards.

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addis Enterprises (AE), a design and marketing firm based in Lansing, has proudly been announced as the winner of three Platinum MarCom Awards, two Gold MarCom Awards, and four Honorable Mention MarCom Awards this year.

"This is the fifth year in a row that every one of our entries won either a Platinum, Gold, or Honorable Mention award," explains John K. Addis, CEO & Chief Strategist of Addis Enterprises. "Since agencies and individuals only submit their very best work to be judged, an award at any level represents the best of the best creative production in the country. Winning awards for our clients is the fulfillment of our simple, two word mission statement: Be Awesome. I could not be more proud of our team for their hard work and dedication to this ideal."

The Marcom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. It is one of the largest and most admired competitions for creatives in the world with each year receiving over 6,500 print and digital entries from over 54 countries.

The winners of the awards are selected from over 300 categories. Addis Enterprises took home two Awards in the Advertising/Marketing category, two in Web Based, three in Video/Audio, one in Creativity, and one in Strategic Communication.

Among these honors was a Platinum MarCom Award for the website redesign of our client, Improving MI Practices. "I am incredibly excited of our team and the impact the Improving MI Practices website has had for the state of Michigan," said Tony Sabo, VP & Creative Director. "It's fast-loading, efficient, cutting-edge, and beautifully designed. It absolutely deserves a Platinum Award!"

Alongside these nine Marcom Awards, Addis Enterprises won four American Advertising awards in 2024 bringing our total award count to 138. In addition, The Paper, the newest novel by our CEO John K. Addis, has won multiple literary awards this year, including the coveted First Place 2024 BookFest Award in its category.

About Addis Enterprises: Addis Enterprises (AE) is a design and marketing firm located in Lansing, Michigan. AE has launched hundreds of websites and executed many successful print, video, and marketing work for local, regional, and national clients. Using award-winning designs and innovative creative processes, AE has helped improve the success of a wide range of clients of all shapes and sizes.

