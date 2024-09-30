Addison Dicks Purchases SpringGreen Franchise in Myrtle Beach, SC

"I knew I wanted to work for myself long-term, so after leaving my previous job, I pursued my passion for landscaping and maintenance. The opportunity to expand my business through the SpringGreen franchise felt like the perfect fit." Post this

"I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit, growing up in a family of entrepreneurs," Addison shared. "I knew I wanted to work for myself long-term, so after leaving my previous job, I pursued my passion for landscaping and maintenance. The opportunity to expand my business through the SpringGreen franchise felt like the perfect fit."

Addison discovered the SpringGreen opportunity through a mutual connection with the previous franchise owner. Excited by the franchise's established success and the support provided through marketing and customer service, Addison is ready to take on this new challenge.

"The support from SpringGreen's marketing team and the call center was a big draw for me. I don't have much experience in marketing, so having that assistance allows me to focus on the areas I know best—lawn care and growing the business," Addison explained.

Addison's deep connection to the Myrtle Beach area, combined with his extensive experience in the green industry, will position him for success. As he takes the reins of the Myrtle Beach SpringGreen franchise, Addison is eager to establish the brand as a trusted and well-known name in the local community.

About SpringGreen:

Headquartered in Plainfield, Illinois, SpringGreen has been delivering lawn, pest, and tree care services nationwide since 1977. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. SpringGreen is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a franchise opportunity that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry-leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue, and retirement and family planning through business ownership. Visit http://www.springgreenfranchise.com

