Addison House Furniture Joins The Exclusive Haute Design Network by Haute Residence

Acclaimed CEO Max Alcalay accepts the invitation to Haute Design's invite-only Network. Max is one of the exclusive designers that represents the luxury design market in South Florida..

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LUXURY LIVING FOR EVERY SPACE

Max Alcalay is the CEO and founder of Addison House, a leading furniture retailer with over 30 years of experience. Under his leadership, the company offers a diverse selection of furniture from over 100 manufacturers across multiple international locations. With stores in key areas such as Doral, Miami's Design District, Aventura, and Panama, Addison House is expanding with a new store in Mexico City. Max is known for his community contributions and philanthropy, reflecting his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the business world.

ABOUT HAUTE DESIGN:

Conceived as a collaboration-focused luxury design platform, Haute Design links its discerning audience with premier design experts. It presents the latest in interior and exterior aesthetics, featuring the world's most exceptional designs and offering insights from its seasoned design partners. As an exclusive luxury design network, Haute Design selectively partners with one designer per market, assembling an esteemed collective of top designers showcasing opulent properties across global markets for its affluent readers.

