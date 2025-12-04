Addison Wolfe Real Estate Announces Additions to Leadership Team

"As we look toward 2026, this moment represents both a celebration and a renewed commitment," said Art Mazzei. "Our leadership team is aligned in elevating service, strengthening industry standards, and ensuring Addison Wolfe remains a place where integrity, creativity, and client care come first." Post this

Esser began his real estate career at Addison Wolfe after receiving his license in 2017. Under Mazzei's early mentorship, Esser developed his foundational skills at Addison Wolfe before expanding his experience beyond the brokerage. Now returning in a leadership capacity, he looks forward to helping guide the firm's future while honoring its boutique culture and elevating its reach and impact.

"Addison Wolfe has always represented the highest standard in Bucks County real estate, and it shaped who I am as an agent and a professional," said Esser. "It is an honor to step into this role and help steward the vision that Art created. Our focus will remain on delivering exceptional client experiences, supporting our agents at the highest level, and preserving the boutique spirit that makes this firm truly special."

Tracey Castelli Foote brings an operational rigor and a deep dedication to supporting agent success. With eight years of experience and a strong background in supporting top-producing teams at Compass and Coldwell Banker Hearthside, She will oversee day-to-day systems, streamline internal processes, and ensure that every agent has the tools and structure needed to serve clients with integrity and excellence.

Entering its third decade, Esser and Castelli Foote will work alongside Mazzei to continue setting the standard for boutique real estate through unwavering expertise, professionalism, and dedication to exceptional client outcomes. Mazzei will also continue representing buyers and sellers directly, remaining one of the region's most trusted and experienced agents.

"As we look toward 2026, this moment represents both a celebration and a renewed commitment," Mazzei added. "Our leadership team is aligned in elevating service, strengthening industry standards, and ensuring Addison Wolfe remains a place where integrity, creativity, and client care come first."

About Addison Wolfe Real Estate

Addison Wolfe Real Estate is a premier boutique brokerage based in New Hope, Pennsylvania, serving Bucks County, the Delaware River towns, and surrounding areas. The firm is known for its commitment to quality, elegance and sophistication, combining refined taste with rigorous market intelligence to deliver exceptional service to discerning buyers and sellers. Its team of trusted advisors, regarded as some of Pennsylvania and New Jersey's finest real-estate sales and marketing talent, offers in-depth industry knowledge, high ethical standards and a wealth of experience. Addison Wolfe embraces a "first class" philosophy: carefully curated marketing, data-driven pricing, and concierge-style service that elevate real-estate transactions into seamless, high-touch experiences. Addison Wolfe Real Estate is licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Media Contact

Robin Mancuso, Addison Wolfe Real Estate, 1 215-694-5995, [email protected], https://www.addisonwolfe.com/

SOURCE Addison Wolfe Real Estate