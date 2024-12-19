Addressing a Hidden Crisis: Bob's House of Hope to Open Safe House for Trafficked Boys

Ranch Hands Rescue, a pioneering nonprofit dedicated to providing sanctuary and healing for trauma survivors and neglected animals, is proud to announce a bold expansion of its services at Bob's House of Hope.

Ranch Hands Rescue, a pioneering nonprofit dedicated to providing sanctuary and healing for trauma survivors and neglected animals, is proud to announce a bold expansion of its services at Bob's House of Hope. By June 2025, Bob's House of Hope will open its doors to minor males who have been victims of sex trafficking, becoming one of the few facilities in the nation dedicated to this underserved and vulnerable population.

Since its founding, Bob's House of Hope has been a refuge for young adult male survivors of sex trafficking, offering a safe and trauma-informed environment where they can heal and rebuild their lives. This next step represents a natural yet groundbreaking evolution of the program, addressing a critical gap in care for male minors under 18 who have endured the horrors of trafficking.

"This expansion is deeply personal to us," says Bob Williams, Founder and CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue. "We have seen firsthand the resilience and courage of the young men we serve. By opening our doors to minors, we are addressing an urgent need for specialized care and protection for boys who have endured unimaginable exploitation."

Expanding to serve minors will include:

- A dedicated, secure facility tailored to the needs of minor survivors

- Specialized training for staff to address the unique challenges of caring for minors who have experienced severe trauma

- Comprehensive policies and procedures to meet licensure requirements and ensure the highest standards of care

- A robust infrastructure of counseling, medical care, legal assistance, and educational opportunities

"Serving minor survivors requires careful planning, rigorous preparation, and significant funding," says Landon Dickeson, Executive Director, and trauma recovery expert. "This expansion will provide a desperately needed lifeline for boys who are often overlooked and left without adequate support after experiencing trauma."

The need for Bob's House of Hope is real. The statistics surrounding human trafficking are staggering, and male survivors are often excluded from the broader conversation despite representing upwards of 40%, or more, of the victims. Many of these youth suffer in silence, with limited resources tailored to their recovery. Bob's House of Hope will fill this void, providing a trauma-informed program designed to address the unique needs of male survivors.

The expansion of Bob's House of Hope builds on Ranch Hands Rescue's proven approach to trauma recovery, which pairs counseling with innovative animal-assisted therapy using special needs animals who have also known suffering. This holistic model has yielded unprecedented success in helping survivors process and overcome their trauma.

"This is more than a shelter—it's a lifeline," says Williams, who is also a survivor and Lived Experience Expert. "These boys have endured unimaginable pain, and we are here to tell them they are not forgotten. Together, we can create a place where they can heal, grow, and rediscover hope."

With community support, Ranch Hands Rescue can continue its vital mission to provide these boys with the care and support they deserve. To learn more or contribute to the expansion of Bob's House of Hope, visit www.ranchhandsrescue.org. You can also contact Bob Williams or Landon Dickeson at 940-240-0500 (ext. 3 or 4).

For more information, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected].

