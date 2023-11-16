Addressing Food Insecurity: 13 Schools Partner with TCM in Huntington Beach this November

TCM joins forces with 13 schools, KFI AM 640, and Caterina's Club for the 13th annual Pastathon.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teacher Created Materials (TCM) is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with radio station KFI AM 640 and the non-profit organization Caterina's Club for the 13th annual Pastathon. This month-long initiative aims to gather donations of pasta, sauce, and funds to support Caterina's Club in its mission to provide access to nutritional food, stable housing, and job training for youth.
In a remarkable display of partnerships, TCM has rallied thirteen schools from 6 local school districts, along with every TCM department, in a friendly competition to bring in the most pounds of pasta and sauce. Pickups from all 13 schools will occur on Friday, November 17th. TCM also serves as a drop-off location for the community. This marks the largest collaborative effort to date, with the goal of surpassing the achievements of the previous year and making an even greater impact on the lives of children and families.
Deanne R. Mendoza, TCM's Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, expresses gratitude for the ongoing support, stating, "This year, TCM is dedicated to exceeding last year's contributions of 8,282 pounds of pasta and sauce and $10,000 donation. With the participation of thirteen schools and the community, we are striving to make an even more substantial contribution to Caterina's Club and the communities it serves."
To further address the issue of food insecurity, TCM has developed a comprehensive Food Insecurity Toolkit for educators, available at www.teachercreatedmaterials.com/foodinsecurity. This resource aims to equip teachers with valuable tools to address and raise awareness about food insecurity among students. TCM will also be giving away 25 copies of the book Lulu and the Hunger Monster™ as part of this year's initiative to address the broader challenges faced by children in need.
Deanne Mendoza will join a live broadcast on KFI AM 640 on Giving Tuesday, November 28th to encourage widespread participation. During her time on the broadcast, Deanne will highlight total donations from TCM and recognition of the top-performing school and department.
To support this noble cause, visit KFI to find out where you can drop off donations, and visit www.caterinasclub.org for more information. For every dollar donated, a nutritionally balanced meal is available for a child in Orange, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties.
