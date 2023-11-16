Addressing Food Insecurity: 13 Schools Partner with TCM in Huntington Beach this November

This year, TCM is dedicated to exceeding last year's contributions of 8,282 pounds of pasta and sauce and $10,000 donation. With the participation of thirteen schools and the community, we are striving to make an even more substantial contribution to Caterina's Club and the communities it serves. Post this

Deanne R. Mendoza, TCM's Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, expresses gratitude for the ongoing support, stating, "This year, TCM is dedicated to exceeding last year's contributions of 8,282 pounds of pasta and sauce and $10,000 donation. With the participation of thirteen schools and the community, we are striving to make an even more substantial contribution to Caterina's Club and the communities it serves."

To further address the issue of food insecurity, TCM has developed a comprehensive Food Insecurity Toolkit for educators, available at www.teachercreatedmaterials.com/foodinsecurity. This resource aims to equip teachers with valuable tools to address and raise awareness about food insecurity among students. TCM will also be giving away 25 copies of the book Lulu and the Hunger Monster™ as part of this year's initiative to address the broader challenges faced by children in need.

Deanne Mendoza will join a live broadcast on KFI AM 640 on Giving Tuesday, November 28th to encourage widespread participation. During her time on the broadcast, Deanne will highlight total donations from TCM and recognition of the top-performing school and department.

To support this noble cause, visit KFI to find out where you can drop off donations, and visit www.caterinasclub.org for more information. For every dollar donated, a nutritionally balanced meal is available for a child in Orange, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties.

About Teacher Created Materials

Teacher Created Materials develops innovative and imaginative educational materials and services for students worldwide. Everything they do is created by teachers for teachers and students to make teaching more effective and learning more fun. For more information about Teacher Created Materials and their products, visit http://www.tcmpub.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Hayes, Teacher Created Materials, 1 (800)858-7339 257, [email protected], www.tcmpub.com

SOURCE Teacher Created Materials