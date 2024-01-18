Addressing Ophthalmology Clinical Trial Design and Effective Data Monitoring Committee Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By creating well-crafted presentations that accurately represent ophthalmic assessments in a meaningful and concise manner, DMCs can provide valuable recommendations to Sponsors. Post this

Additionally, it is crucial to implement effective strategies for establishing DMCs and reporting to these committees in order to ensure successful execution. By creating well-crafted presentations that accurately represent ophthalmic assessments in a meaningful and concise manner, DMCs can provide valuable recommendations to Sponsors. Since ophthalmic assessments encompass various modalities and involve a substantial amount of imaging data, it is essential for statistical reporting teams to carefully synthesize and deliver thoughtful presentations. Furthermore, when dealing with rare indications and ophthalmic Cell and Gene therapy studies, it is imperative to develop efficient and meaningful patient profiles and statistical presentations as important considerations.

Join this webinar to gain insights into ophthalmology clinical trials' statistical data strategies and learn about best practices for establishing and reporting ophthalmic data.

Join experts from Emmes, Maria Abraham, Sr. Manager, Biostatistician; and Supriya Menezes, Associate VP, Ophthalmology Center, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 1:30pm CET/EU-Central (7:30am EST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Addressing Ophthalmology Clinical Trial Design and Effective Data Monitoring Committee Strategies.

