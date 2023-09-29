Addressing PCOS Hirsutism Effectively: Dr. Davin Lim Backs Ulike's Air 3

Ulike's 10th Anniversary Collaboration with PCOS Community

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking its 10th anniversary, Ulike, a well-established name in at-home hair removal technology, is proud to strengthen its collaboration with the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) community. Seeking to demonstrate the effectiveness of its products in tackling unwanted hair growth linked to the syndrome, Ulike has engaged the expertise of revered board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Davin Lim. Dr. Lim wholeheartedly advocates for Ulike's Air 3 IPL hair removal device, as the preferred choice for PCOS patients.

Hirsutism, or excessive hair growth, is a key symptom of PCOS. Primarily affecting women, it leads to the emergence of coarse dark hair on typically male-associated body parts like the face, chest, back, and abdomen. "This excessive hair growth is caused by an underlying hormonal imbalance, particularly in the case of androgens, which are basically male sex hormones. Conditions like PCOS and certain adrenal gland disorders are the most common causes," explains Dr. Lim.

In his latest endorsement, Dr. Lim explains why the Ulike Air 3 IPL device offers a definitive solution. "The devices from Ulike are a game changer in the hair removal space because they use advanced light technology to safely and effectively remove hair right from the root," Dr. Lim says. "Unlike traditional in-clinic treatments, IPL carries no risk of skin irritation or discoloration.

Ulike's Air 3 IPL device offers specialized benefits for the PCOS community:

Getting to the Root of Hair Growth: The device's advanced light technology targets and removes hair from the root of the hair follicle, promoting lasting results. Groundbreaking Sapphire Ice-Cooling Technology: A first in the industry, Ulike's patented sapphire ice-cooling technology makes for a painless experience, suitable even for sensitive skin areas, like the face, belly or chest. Full-Body Usage: This cutting-edge device is designed for comprehensive use, effectively reducing hair growth from head to toe.

"The sapphire ice cooling system is the first in the industry to revolutionize at home treatments," States Dr. Lim, further elaborating on the unique benefits of Ulike's Air 3. "Thanks to (this technology) that Ulike has developed, instead of pain you'll only feel a cool sensation similar to a cold drink touching your skin."

Dr. Lim also strongly endorses Ulike's Air 3 for its cost-effectiveness in managing PCOS-related hirsutism. "With PCOS there is a hormonal drive for hair growth—in most cases, maintenance therapy is advocated. (This is why) Ulike's Air 3 just makes sense. This will save you time, effort, and most importantly money over a period of time," Dr. Lim adds.

In celebration of their 10-year anniversary, Ulike is deeply committed to enhancing the well-being and confidence of the PCOS community. With the expert endorsement of Dr. Davin Lim, the company is set to redefine the boundaries of at-home hair removal solutions.

