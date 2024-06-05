Addressing the Critical Decline in School Music Programs and Teacher Retention

"The need to address music teacher attrition is urgent. If we can stop even a fraction of educators from leaving the profession, we'll be saving thousands of music students." - Elisa Janson Jones, Founder & CEO of the Music Teacher Guild Post this

Music classes are disappearing from school curricula at an alarming rate, leaving students with fewer opportunities to engage in an activity that not only brings joy but also enhances physical and cognitive development. Studies show that many students attend school primarily for music classes, which serve as a vital connection point for those struggling with attendance, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unseen Crisis: Teacher Attrition

While many organizations focus on donating instruments and equipment, the Music Teacher Guild recognizes that teachers are the cornerstone of successful music programs. Shockingly, up to 50% of music teachers leave the profession within their first three years, leaving schools in a desperate scramble to fill positions with qualified educators. This high turnover not only disrupts the continuity of music programs but also affects student morale, as students often build lasting relationships with their music teachers.

The Impact on the Music Industry

The music industry, which sees billions of dollars in annual investments, relies heavily on school music programs to cultivate future talent. The erosion of these programs threatens the industry's future, leading to a potential decline in both economic contributions and cultural richness.

Innovative Solutions by the Music Teacher Guild

The Music Teacher Guild has developed pioneering solutions to combat teacher attrition and support music educators:

Community Building: We are creating a robust, intentionally designed community to connect music educators with their peers in a holistic, inclusive setting, free from the distractions of traditional social media.

Mentorship Program: Our directory and marketplace feature vetted, trained, and diverse mentors available for acute assistance or long-term guidance, ensuring teachers have the support they need. "Our Guild Mentors are at the core of what we do. They bring to the table an expansive and diverse skill set. We are always actively seeking experienced music educators ready to help others join our directory and provide these essential learning experiences," said Elisa Janson Jones , founder of the Music Teacher Guild.

, founder of the Music Teacher Guild. Small Group Coaching and Classes: Hosted by Guild Mentors, these sessions focus on developing skills to combat praxis shock and fill training gaps, fostering collaboration and support among teachers.

Early-Career Cohort Program: This initiative targets novice teachers, coaching them in program management, professional development, and personal skills while creating an environment that encourages collaboration and connection.

Join Us in Supporting Music Education for All

"We're designing the Guild to address areas that other organizations are aware of but haven't been able to adequately create solutions for, and we want to do it at scale. We need to spread the word to every music educator that there is help, that they are not alone, and that teaching music is an amazing profession. We want them to have career satisfaction, thriving programs, and feel balanced and supported," said Elisa Janson Jones. "We are partnering with music industry members and music education nonprofits for outreach to music educators, but it's not enough. We need to spread the word on a global scale. And the need is urgent. If we can stop even a fraction of educators from leaving the profession, we'll be saving thousands of music students."

The Music Teacher Guild is calling on educators, parents, and community leaders to join us in our mission to revitalize music education. Members of the media can help spread the word, and Elisa Janson Jones is available for media appearances. Experienced music educators can apply to be Guild Mentors. Industry and nonprofit partners can learn more at Music Teacher Guild.

For more information about the Music Teacher Guild and our initiatives, please visit Music Teacher Guild or contact Elisa Janson Jones at [email protected] or (626) 566-8742.

SOURCE Music Teacher Guild