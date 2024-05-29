Addressing the Issue of Genomic Stability in iPSCs: New Approach for Restoring Cell Lines, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Genomic stability assessment is a crucial part of QC since up to 30 percent of cultures have genomic or genetic changes that can affect downstream usage with significant implications for cell-based therapeutics. Post this

To address these issues, the expert speakers will focus on a novel solution that recovers iPSC lines with mosaic genomic or genetic abnormalities. Cellected Ltd.'s novel solution, RESCUE, combines high-throughput single-cell cloning with the Advanced Instruments VIPS® PRO and rapid genomic screening to recover normal cells from the population. The Cell Metric® X platform enhances clone selection and growth analytics and, combined with bespoke functional QC, enables the rapid return of the normal cell line to customers.

Register for this webinar to learn about the latest advancements in iPSC culture and quality control and take the first step towards improving the reproducibility, reliability and consistency of cell cultures, assays and data.

Join Claire Richards, CEO, Cellected; and Marta Rucka, Global Product Manager, Advanced Instruments, LLC, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Addressing the Issue of Genomic Stability in iPSCs: New Approach for Restoring Cell Lines.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks