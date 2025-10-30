addShoppers Appoints Former Rakuten Advertising CRO Jeff Wender to Accelerate Global Growth and Market Leadership

"I'm thrilled to join addShoppers at such a pivotal time," said Jeff Wender. "The company's vision for transforming performance marketing and retail media aligns perfectly with my passion for building client-first, high-performing teams that deliver measurable results." Post this

"Jeff brings the kind of transformative leadership and commercial discipline that turns potential into scale," said Jon West, CEO and Co-Founder of addShoppers. "He's led some of the world's largest retail media and performance marketing platforms through periods of massive growth, and his experience will be instrumental as we accelerate into our next chapter."

"I'm thrilled to join addShoppers at such a pivotal time," said Jeff Wender. "The company's vision for transforming performance marketing and retail media aligns perfectly with my passion for building client-first, high-performing teams that deliver measurable results. I look forward to contributing to addShoppers' next phase of success and delighting clients through product innovation and accelerating sales growth."

Earlier in his career, Wender served as Managing Director of Nielsen's Local Media practice as well as Senior Vice President of its Digital and Telecom business units. He also held business development leadership roles at Texas Instruments, forging multimillion-dollar partnerships with leading global technology brands.

As CRO, Wender will lead addShoppers' efforts to scale revenue, drive its market repositioning and rebrand, unify product offerings, and launch new solutions in retail media and performance marketing. His appointment signals addShoppers' commitment to industry leadership and global expansion.

About addShoppers

addShoppers is a leading innovator of performance marketing channels, helping brands unlock new growth through its proprietary shopper network and intelligent marketing platform. Through owned channels and data-driven personalization, addShoppers empowers brands to identify, engage, and convert high-intent audiences across the shopping journey. Its flagship products, SafeOpt and Minty, enable smarter, more profitable connections between brands and consumers, driving measurable results and long-term customer value.

Media Contact

Emily Bintley, addShoppers, 44 877-266-3548, [email protected], addshoppers.com

SOURCE addShoppers