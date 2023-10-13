AddShoppers Appoints Industry Veteran David Hale to Lead Data Privacy and Legal Compliance

"I'm excited to join the AddShoppers and SafeOpt team, and I've been impressed coming aboard at the existing culture of data privacy and protection in the company." -David Hale, Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel, AddShoppers. Tweet this

Jon West, CEO of AddShoppers, remarks, "At AddShoppers, our mission is to create privacy-first products that save shoppers time and money. David's addition to the team underscores that commitment to our shoppers and clients. His deep subject matter expertise in privacy and legal are invaluable to both our current and forthcoming products. David inspires trust in all who interact with him, and he has quickly become a key team member. I look forward to creating the next big thing in eCommerce together."

David Hale brings a wealth of expertise to AddShoppers, boasting over 15 years of experience in data privacy and corporate law. A graduate of The George Washington University School of Law, he has held pivotal roles at national law firms and in companies, including the Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel at TD Ameritrade, where he led numerous privacy protection initiatives and crafted strategic legal solutions. His comprehensive understanding of global privacy standards and proven track record in successfully navigating the complexities of the digital commerce landscape make him an invaluable asset to AddShoppers. His appointment is a testament to his capabilities and AddShoppers' commitment to upholding the highest data and privacy protection standards for its clients. Upon his appointment, David Hale shared, "I'm excited to join the AddShoppers and SafeOpt team, and I've been impressed coming aboard at the existing culture of data privacy and protection in the company. I'm looking forward to helping the company navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and designing new services incorporating privacy by design."

SafeOpt by AddShoppers is a digital commerce platform that connects shoppers and brands through seamless shopping experiences. The company was founded in 2011 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC by two industry veterans with a passion for digital commerce and marketing. AddShoppers specializes in building strong relationships with brands and helping them to acquire new customers. SafeOpt is a free service that saves online shoppers time and money while giving them complete control over their data. Sign up free at SafeOpt.com

