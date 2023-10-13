AddShoppers Appoints Industry Veteran David Hale to Lead Data Privacy and Legal Compliance

David Hale, formerly of TD Ameritrade, joins AddShoppers as its General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, bolstering the company's commitment to data privacy and innovation with his vast expertise in eCommerce and global privacy standards.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a decisive move to elevate its commitment to data privacy and legal compliance, AddShoppers proudly announces the appointment of David Hale as its Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel. David brings his noteworthy experience as the Chief Privacy Officer at TD Ameritrade to AddShoppers, further enhancing the company's emphasis on trust, transparency, and data security. As an organization dedicated to connecting eCommerce brands and shoppers through its innovative products, SafeOpt and Minty, AddShoppers emphasizes its relentless dedication to data privacy and compliance.
Navigating today's swiftly changing digital landscape, AddShoppers understands that ensuring rigorous data protection is not just a responsibility but an imperative. By welcoming David Hale to the helm of its leadership team, the company cements its position in pioneering stringent legal compliance and advanced privacy standards for its vast network of brands and millions of shoppers.
Jon West, CEO of AddShoppers, remarks, "At AddShoppers, our mission is to create privacy-first products that save shoppers time and money. David's addition to the team underscores that commitment to our shoppers and clients. His deep subject matter expertise in privacy and legal are invaluable to both our current and forthcoming products. David inspires trust in all who interact with him, and he has quickly become a key team member. I look forward to creating the next big thing in eCommerce together."
David Hale brings a wealth of expertise to AddShoppers, boasting over 15 years of experience in data privacy and corporate law. A graduate of The George Washington University School of Law, he has held pivotal roles at national law firms and in companies, including the Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel at TD Ameritrade, where he led numerous privacy protection initiatives and crafted strategic legal solutions. His comprehensive understanding of global privacy standards and proven track record in successfully navigating the complexities of the digital commerce landscape make him an invaluable asset to AddShoppers. His appointment is a testament to his capabilities and AddShoppers' commitment to upholding the highest data and privacy protection standards for its clients. Upon his appointment, David Hale shared, "I'm excited to join the AddShoppers and SafeOpt team, and I've been impressed coming aboard at the existing culture of data privacy and protection in the company. I'm looking forward to helping the company navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and designing new services incorporating privacy by design."
SafeOpt by AddShoppers is a digital commerce platform that connects shoppers and brands through seamless shopping experiences. The company was founded in 2011 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC by two industry veterans with a passion for digital commerce and marketing. AddShoppers specializes in building strong relationships with brands and helping them to acquire new customers. SafeOpt is a free service that saves online shoppers time and money while giving them complete control over their data. Sign up free at SafeOpt.com
