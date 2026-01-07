addShoppers Rebrands as Minty, Unifying Its Platform Under a Single Shopper-First Brand

"By bringing all of our solutions together under the Minty name, we're creating the next generation of smart shopping tools for savvy consumers and a new growth channel for brands." -Jon West, CEO + Co-Founder, Minty Post this

The transition to Minty marks the company's evolution from a portfolio of individual solutions into a more unified platform with AI at its core—designed to create smarter, more connected shopping experiences across channels. While the name is changing, the performance, partnerships, and outcomes customers rely on remain the same.

"This rebrand represents the future of eCommerce," said Jon West, CEO and Co-Founder of Minty. "Our mission is to make shopping easy while saving people time and money—and to help brands build loyalty that lasts. By bringing all of our solutions together under the Minty name, we're creating the next generation of smart shopping tools for savvy consumers and a new growth channel for brands."

The Minty brand will roll out across the company's website, platform experience, and go-to-market materials beginning January 7, 2026. Learn more at Minty.com.

Media Contact

Emily Bintley, Minty, 1 877-266-3548, [email protected]

SOURCE Minty