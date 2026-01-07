addShoppers Rebrands as Minty, Unifying Its Platform Under a Single Shopper-First Brand

addShoppers announces rebrand to Minty, unifying its platform, products, and shopper experiences under a single identity.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- addShoppers, the company trusted by thousands of online retailers to engage and convert high-intent shoppers, today announced its rebrand to Minty, unifying its platform, products, and shopper experiences under a single identity.
For more than a decade, the company has connected millions of shoppers with thousands of brands through products like SafeOpt® and Minty, building a reputation for performance, reliability, and shopper trust. Recognized as a G2 Top 50 Commerce Software product, Minty also maintains a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on G2, reflecting consistent, measurable results for brands while helping shoppers save time and money.
The transition to Minty marks the company's evolution from a portfolio of individual solutions into a more unified platform with AI at its core—designed to create smarter, more connected shopping experiences across channels. While the name is changing, the performance, partnerships, and outcomes customers rely on remain the same.
"This rebrand represents the future of eCommerce," said Jon West, CEO and Co-Founder of Minty. "Our mission is to make shopping easy while saving people time and money—and to help brands build loyalty that lasts. By bringing all of our solutions together under the Minty name, we're creating the next generation of smart shopping tools for savvy consumers and a new growth channel for brands."
The Minty brand will roll out across the company's website, platform experience, and go-to-market materials beginning January 7, 2026. Learn more at Minty.com.
Media Contact
Emily Bintley, Minty, 1 877-266-3548, [email protected]
SOURCE Minty
