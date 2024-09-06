Addtowallet.io: Avagate's Latest Tool for Mobile Wallet Engagement

"We're thrilled to introduce Addtowallet.io as part of our expanding suite of SaaS solutions," said Steven Douglas, CEO of Avagate. "This platform is all about innovation and putting customers first. It gives businesses an easy way to connect with their audience through mobile wallets." Post this

Highlights of Addtowallet.io:

No-Code Pass Builder: Create digital passes with zero technical know-how.

Dynamic QR and Barcodes: Secure and unique identification for every pass.

Push Notifications: Real-time updates to keep customers in the loop.

Versatile Pass Types: Design everything from coupons and tickets to membership and loyalty cards.

Pass Enrollment Form: Automatically generate dynamic, personalized mobile passes by having customers fill out a simple form.

Direct Wallet Integration: Add passes to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet with just a click.

Addtowallet.io is built for a variety of industries—hospitality, retail, food and beverage, education, entertainment, automotive, and more. By offering a smoother alternative to traditional SMS and email promotions, it's reshaping how businesses engage with their customers.

Avagate has a strong history of developing smart solutions for platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud and has worked with brands like AAA, Massage Envy, Etsy, and Build-A-Bear Workshop. With Addtowallet.io, Avagate continues to push boundaries in digital marketing and customer engagement.

Ready to explore what mobile wallet solutions can do for your business? Visit Addtowallet.io for more details.

About Avagate

Founded in 2012, Avagate offers managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and a range of SaaS solutions, including Stashr.io, Harmony, Blocks Edit, Pintail, Formango, and now Addtowallet.io. Our goal is to help businesses solve complex problems with innovative, user-friendly solutions.

Media Contact

Chelsea Douglas, Avagate, 1 8556683675, [email protected], https://addtowallet.io

SOURCE Avagate