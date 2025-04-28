Adeaca Rebrands to PlanAutomate, Sharpening Focus on Project Automation and AI

We are pioneering the integration and automation of project management processes at the enterprise level. That's something no one else is doing. Post this

"This is not just a name change. It's a clear declaration of who we are and what we do," said Daniel Bévort, CEO of PlanAutomate. "We are pioneering the integration and automation of project management processes at the enterprise level. That's something no one else is doing—not the typical PPM tools with the word 'plan' in their name, nor the project tools you're used to seeing."

While other platforms focus narrowly on planning or portfolio-level visibility, PlanAutomate goes beyond dashboards to automate the actual execution of project processes. The result is real-time control, seamless data integrity, and enterprise-scale visibility.

PlanAutomate is laying the groundwork for the intelligent project enterprise.

By integrating processes and unifying data, Project Automation creates the structured digital environment required for the effective use of AI.

"AI has become a buzzword in project management," said Bévort, "but without foundational automation and process integration, AI is meaningless. Project Automation is the prerequisite for real, predictive AI for projects."

PlanAutomate envisions an AI-enabled project future grounded in transparency, predictability, and control—not in guesswork. By establishing that solid foundation, the company is helping project-driven enterprises transition from reactive management to predictive intelligence.

This rebrand represents the next chapter in a journey that began nearly two decades ago.

Since 2007, PlanAutomate has partnered with leading project-driven enterprises around the world to transform how they operate. PlanAutomate will continue building the future of project systems together with these customers.

This rebrand does not affect any existing client contracts, ownership, or service commitments. It is purely a change in name and identity, reflecting the evolution of the company's vision and the growing demand for intelligent, integrated project solutions.

Customers, partners, and prospects are encouraged to visit the new website at www.planautomate.com to learn more.

About PlanAutomate

Formerly known as Adeaca, PlanAutomate is the creator of Project Automation—a new category of enterprise software built specifically for companies that live and breathe projects. PlanAutomate replaces disconnected tools and manual processes with a single, integrated system that automates and governs project operations across finance, scheduling, risk, resources, and more.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the United States, PlanAutomate serves project-driven organizations around the world across industries such as engineering and construction, ETO manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, and professional services.

PlanAutomate delivers its solution in close partnership with Microsoft, providing a next-generation project system for Microsoft customers utilizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. It can also integrate with other leading ERP platforms like SAP, making it adaptable to a wide range of enterprise environments.

Media Contact

Matt Mong, PlanAutomate, 1 4707052676, [email protected], www.planautomate.com

SOURCE PlanAutomate