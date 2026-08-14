Adega Gaucha Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2026

We're proud to share our story and cuisine with a wider audience, and this recognition reflects our continued commitment to culinary excellence, impeccable service, and Gaucho's southern hospitality. Post this

The Inc. 5000 ranks U.S. companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period; for the 2026 list, that window spans 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Placing at No. 79 in Food & Beverage positions Adega Gaucha among the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the country.

"Our team has dedicated years to perfecting our craft and creating an experience that captures the essence of Brazil," said Fabiano Borsato, co-founder and chief operating officer. "We're proud to share our story and cuisine with a wider audience, and this recognition reflects our continued commitment to culinary excellence, impeccable service, and Gaucho's southern hospitality."

A dining experience built on Gaucho tradition

At the center of every Adega Gaucha restaurant is authentic Brazilian rodízio dining – the hallmark of a true churrascaria. Premium meats, including picanha, beef ribs, à la carte menu items, lamb, halal options, and ribeye, are seasoned simply, roasted over an open flame, and carved directly onto guests' plates by Gaucho chefs.

The Gourmet Table complements the churrasco with more than 50 items, including seasonal salads, imported charcuterie and cheeses, hot dishes, and Brazilian-inspired specialties. That combination of gaucho showmanship at the table, paired with abundance and quality, has driven the brand's growth and successfully stolen the hearts of our guests across three Florida markets.

Expanding beyond Florida for the first time

In December 2026, Adega Gaucha will open its fourth restaurant, and its first outside Florida, at Twelve24 (1224 Hammond Drive) in Dunwoody, Georgia, in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The new Brazilian steakhouse Dunwoody location will seat more than 250 guests and feature fire-roasted meats, the signature Gourmet Table, a premium wine program, handcrafted cocktails, patio seating, and private and semi-private event spaces.

The Dunwoody debut marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, extending Southern Brazilian churrasco to a major new metro while maintaining the standards that defined its Florida success.

The next stage will bring new guests, new team members, and a new community into that story...

For Adega Gaucha, growth does not mean moving away from its roots. The Inc. 5000 recognition marks an important milestone in that journey.

Growth rooted in community

Beyond the dining room, Adega Gaucha emphasizes becoming part of the social fabric of every city it enters, supporting local charitable initiatives and community partnerships. That community-first approach has helped the brand build durable relationships in each market and shapes how it will introduce itself to guests in Georgia. For a hospitality company, those relationships are an important part of long-term growth.

About Adega Gaucha

Adega Gaucha is a top-rated steakhouse founded in Orlando, Florida, in 2021, dedicated to the churrasco and rodízio traditions of Southern Brazil. With restaurants in Orlando, Kissimmee and Deerfield Beach, and a fourth location opening in Dunwoody, Georgia, in December 2026, the brand combines premium fire-roasted meats, an expansive Gourmet Table and genuine Brazilian hospitality.

Its commitment to culinary excellence and guest experience has earned repeated recognition, including the TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice® Award, the Best of Florida Steakhouse honor from Guide to Florida, and OpenTable Diners' Choice® awards for several years in a row.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranked by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Learn more about Inc. 5000: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026

Media Contact

Fabiano Borsato, Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, 1 407-250-4455, [email protected], https://adegagaucha.com/

SOURCE Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse