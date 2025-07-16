AdGood and Viant Power a New Era of Connected TV for Social Good

"Viant's leadership in CTV advertising allows us to open up premium streaming advertising to nonprofits in a way that's equitable, effective, and scalable," said Kris Johns, Founder and CEO of AdGood. Post this

"This partnership leverages Viant's longstanding leadership in addressable CTV advertising, allowing nonprofit organizations to connect meaningfully with key audiences across premium inventory," said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer at Viant Technology. "By ensuring affordable, seamless access to premium CTV inventory beyond restrictive walled gardens, Viant and AdGood are making it easier for purpose-driven campaigns to drive measurable social impact."

Key Benefits for Nonprofits:

Advanced Targeting: Use Viant's Household ID™ to deliver the right message to the right household, without relying on cookies.

Affordable Reach: Nonprofits can run CTV campaigns—powered by AdGoods inventory and optimized through Viant's DSP.

Seamless Activation: AdGood handles all inventory procurement, compliance, and setup for nonprofit clients.

Massive Scale: Access over 450 million monthly CTV impressions from top publishers and platforms donating unused inventory through AdGood.

Superior Measurement Across CTV: Access to Viant's advanced measurement and reporting capabilities, allowing nonprofits to track their CTV campaigns' impact on driving donations, highlighting which audiences and tactics are driving the most action and return on ad spend.

"Viant's leadership in CTV advertising allows us to open up premium streaming advertising to nonprofits in a way that's equitable, effective, and scalable," said Kris Johns, Founder and CEO of AdGood. "We're not just offering discounted media—we're building an ecosystem where nonprofits can advertise using the same tools as major brands, with purpose at the core. We want to make it easy for all of AdTech to do good. Partner with us, and we'll get your technology into the hands of every nonprofit we can."

AdGood sources donated CTV inventory from leading publishers and matches it with nonprofits looking to grow awareness and drive donations, offering 70 %+ discounts on market rates for the same premium CTV supply. The organization supports nonprofits for all their CTV media needs from targeting to reporting through its managed service and self-serve GenAI-powered Ad Manager (am.AdGood.org).

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a GenAI ad manager (am.adgood.org)and creative generator, enabling them to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.org.

Media Contact

Bella Hoffheins, Purpose Worldwide, 1 5712090865, [email protected], http://www.purposeworldwide.com/

SOURCE Purpose Worldwide