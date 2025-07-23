AdGood Expands Board of Directors with Industry Leaders from Media, Ad Tech, and Social Impact

"Together, they bring unparalleled expertise in ad tech, streaming, and social impact, helping us scale affordable CTV advertising opportunities for nonprofits across the country." Post this

"AdGood's board is a powerhouse of experience and innovation, perfectly positioned to guide the nonprofit's expansion and impact," said Kris Johns, Founder and CEO of AdGood. "Together, they bring unparalleled expertise in ad tech, streaming, and social impact, helping us scale affordable CTV advertising opportunities for nonprofits across the country."

AdGood Board of Directors

Katie Evans , President, Operations at Magnite – a pioneer in CTV infrastructure with deep operational knowledge and strategic leadership from her roles at Magnite, Telaria, and Tremor Video.

, President, Operations at Magnite – a pioneer in CTV infrastructure with deep operational knowledge and strategic leadership from her roles at Magnite, Telaria, and Tremor Video. Yuval Fisher , CTO, Wurl – a globally recognized expert in IP video and monetization, holding multiple patents and a key contributor to the MPEG-4 Systems standard.

, CTO, Wurl – a globally recognized expert in IP video and monetization, holding multiple patents and a key contributor to the MPEG-4 Systems standard. Mark Garner , EVP, Global FAST, A+E Networks – leading global monetization and distribution for A+E's FAST channels with extensive experience building media ventures worldwide.

, EVP, Global FAST, A+E Networks – leading global monetization and distribution for A+E's FAST channels with extensive experience building media ventures worldwide. Jason Krebs , former executive at The New York Times , Google, and Disney – a respected media operator, investor, and advisor with a track record of leading iconic media companies and startups.

, former executive at The , Google, and Disney – a respected media operator, investor, and advisor with a track record of leading iconic media companies and startups. Russell Mathias , AdTech Executive (Vungle, Wurl) – bringing expertise in operations and finance across programmatic platforms with a strategic eye for growth and monetization.

Together, this board brings decades of experience in ad tech, operations, streaming, and nonprofit development, guiding AdGood's expansion as it provides CTV access at up to 70% below market rates through donated and discounted media partnerships.

For more information about AdGood or its board of directors, visit adgood.org.

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a GenAI ad manager (am.adgood.org) and creative generator, enabling them to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.org.

