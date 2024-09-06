ADHD Writers' Group Coaching Expands to U.S. with New Online Sessions

Passionate Writer Coaching is expanding its ADHD Writers' Group Coaching program to include U.S. participants. The online program offers tailored strategies to help ADHD writers overcome challenges with focus, time management, and motivation. By joining, writers gain access to weekly coaching sessions, a group chat, and a unique, gamified feedback system. What's more, they'll join a supportive global community, empowering them to enhance productivity and achieve their writing goals.

FIESSO UMBERTIANO, Italy, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Passionate Writer Coaching, owned and led by Susanne Schotanus, is excited to announce the expansion of its ADHD Writers' Group Coaching program to include participants from the United States. The program, which has already helped writers in Australia and Europe, provides weekly virtual coaching sessions, designed to help ADHD writers overcome their challenges and realize their writing goals. Starting on October 1, 2024, new online sessions will take place every Tuesday at noon EDT, offering U.S. writers the opportunity to join this transformative program.

Whilst Susanne has been coaching US- and Canada-based ADHD writers for years, this expansion brings the group format to a broader audience, offering American writers with ADHD the same personalized strategies and community support that have proven effective for their peers overseas. The program is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs of neurodiverse writers, focusing on practical solutions for maintaining focus, managing time, and staying motivated. It does this through the use of not only weekly meetings, but also a chat function, and a unique gamified approach to giving and receiving feedback to help participants develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

"It's been truly remarkable to see how ADHD writers from all over the world, different ages, and working in different genres, have been able to connect to each others' stories and challenges," says Susanne Schotanus, founder of Passionate Writer Coaching. "I'm thrilled to now bring this opportunity to U.S. writers – whether they are academics, memoirists, journalists, professionals, screenwriters or novelists – as I know they will benefit from the same supportive environment that this group coaching format facilitates."

With the consistent rise in ADHD diagnoses among adults and the increasing importance of written communication in today's world, the need for specialized writer coaching is greater than ever. It is to this need that Passionate Writer Coaching, personified in Susanne Schotanus, responds with its dedication to empowering neurodiverse writers through tailored coaching. Since 2020, Susanne has supported hundreds of writers in achieving their writing goals by employing empathetic support and practical strategies that embrace the ADHD writers' unique strengths.

For more information or to enroll in the new Europe & U.S. group, visit https://passionatewritercoaching.com/adhd-writer-coaching-group/ or contact Susanne Schotanus at [email protected].

