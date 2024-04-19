Adhering to Asthma Medication is Safe for Pregnant Women with Asthma

"women with asthma who continued to use inhaled corticosteroids during pregnancy had decreased odds of preterm delivery" Post this

According to the research, asthma affects 5-13% of pregnant women with many women requiring daily pharmacotherapy to achieve asthma control, however, adherence to medication often decreases during pregnancy. Maternal asthma leaves pregnant women at increased risk for adverse perinatal outcomes including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, placental abruption, obstetric hemorrhage and placenta previa, and the risk increases with asthma exacerbations. Maintaining asthma medication during pregnancy can reduce preterm delivery and aid in achieving improved maternal and neonatal outcomes according to the study.

To understand the association between the use of asthma medication on asthma exacerbation and maternal and neonatal outcomes, researchers used linked population-based administrative databases from Alberta, Canada, spanning from 2012 to 2018 to categorize pregnant women with asthma based on their asthma medication use one year prior to pregnancy. The categories included the use of short-acting beta-agonists (SABA), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) and ICS with long-acting beta-agonists (ICS+LABA). The study found that, 38% - 60% of pregnant women discontinued either rescue or maintenance asthma medication with minimal adherence to maintenance medication, although the reason for discontinuation was unknown.

According to the research, the use of SABA, ICS and ICS+LABA had greater odds of disease exacerbation compared to no asthma medication usage during pregnancy, however, researchers found that ICS use during pregnancy decreased the odds of preterm birth and NICU admission. The study also found that those with moderate-to-decreasing medication adherence and moderate-to-increasing adherence to ICS+LABA had greater odds of disease exacerbation compared to groups with low adherence. Other group comparisons were not statistically significant.

The study highlights the importance of continuing asthma maintenance medication during pregnancy to improve health outcomes. Continuing inhaled corticosteroids during pregnancy decreased the odds of preterm delivery and neonatal intensive care unit admission. Additional research will be valuable in understanding the effects of asthma medication during pregnancy on postpartum and long-term outcomes for mothers and neonates.

Read the full study.

