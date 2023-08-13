Adheris Health Rebrands to MedAdvisor Solutions Unifying as a Global Leader of Pharmacy-Driven Patient Engagement Solutions

Adheris Health, a MedAdvisor company, announced today that they have rebranded as MedAdvisor Solutions as part of a global initiative to consolidate the MedAdvisor business units and B2B brands into one global B2B brand and enterprise structure.
WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adheris Health, a MedAdvisor company, announced today that they have rebranded as MedAdvisor Solutions as part of a global initiative to consolidate the MedAdvisor business units and B2B brands into one global B2B brand and enterprise structure. This rebrand unifies MedAdvisor Solutions as a global leader of innovative, pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions.
"We're very excited to see this important rebrand come to life, which represents a significant step in the unification of our B2B brands under one brand banner," stated Rick Ratliff, CEO & Managing Director. "This enables us to be laser-focused on driving innovation and efficiencies, while leveraging our collective strengths, on a global scale across the organization."
MedAdvisor Solutions, combines their proprietary global network of pharmacy relationships with data-driven, omni-channel and empathetic patient engagement solutions to inspire lasting behavior change and empower the pharmacy of the future which sets patients, biopharmaceutical brands and pharmacies up for success.
