Adheris Health Rebrands to MedAdvisor Solutions Unifying as a Global Leader of Pharmacy-Driven Patient Engagement Solutions

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adheris Health, a MedAdvisor company, announced today that they have rebranded as MedAdvisor Solutions as part of a global initiative to consolidate the MedAdvisor business units and B2B brands into one global B2B brand and enterprise structure. This rebrand unifies MedAdvisor Solutions as a global leader of innovative, pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions.