Adhesive and Fastener Converter, Gleicher Manufacturing Corporation, Celebrates 75 years of Providing Solutions

"Seven decades is a testament to our commitment to quality, creative problem solving, and customer satisfaction. We owe an endearing debt of gratitude for longevity to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and valued suppliers." - Doug Sanderson, President of Gleicher Manufacturing Post this

Headquartered in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Gleicher Manufacturing has grown into a recognized leader in the manufacturing sector. Growing from its roots as a fabricator of fine ladies' handbags, Gleicher has focused on delivering superior products that meet evolving market demands. Over the past 75 years, the company has built a reputation for excellence in the design and production of custom adhesive and fastening solutions using products such as 3M™ Dual Lock™ Reclosable Fasteners, 3M™ VHB™ Tape Products, and VELCRO™ Brand products, as well as numerous other tapes, foams, and adhesives.

Gleicher's 20,000-square-foot, climate-controlled manufacturing facility is equipped with a complete range of state-of-the-art custom-designed machinery including flatbed, rotary, and laser. Among its many production capabilities are laser cutting, die cutting, precision sheeting, slitting, laminating, kitting, multi-layer laminations, as well as precision converting for assembly-ready parts. Whether producing parts for the U.S. military to help protect troops, or components to reduce vibration in electronics, Gleicher remains committed to providing quality custom solutions to their customers.

Central to continued success has been the leadership of Chick Gleicher who has been an integral part of the company since 1963. Under his guidance, Gleicher incorporated technological advancements and established strategic converting partnerships with leading materials suppliers, including 3M and VELCRO® Companies. The family legacy continues with Lisa (Gleicher) Sanderson, who officially joined the company in the early 2000's.

Company CEO, Chick Gleicher, states, "We're proud of our many achievements, which are the result of "The Gleicher Approach": Listen to the customer, ask the right questions, and work closely with them to find creative design and assembly solutions that go above and beyond expectations."

As Gleicher Manufacturing commemorates its 75th anniversary in 2024, the company is well-positioned to embrace new challenges and opportunities as advances in material science, along with adhesive and fastening technology, expand its full range of custom converting services and capabilities.

For complete information regarding Gleicher's custom bonding and fastening solutions, contact Doug Sanderson at 800-233-2211 or [email protected].

About Gleicher Manufacturing

Founded in 1949 by Moe Gleicher, Gleicher Manufacturing is a third-generation family-owned business and premier custom converter of bonding and fastening solutions, serving a wide range of industries, including communications, electronics, transportation, aerospace, healthcare, medical, and the U.S. military. With headquarters and manufacturing operations in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, the company is known for its innovative solutions, commitment to quality, and outstanding customer service.

Media Contact

Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 1 9085349044, [email protected], www.delianet.com

