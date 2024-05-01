Adheso-Graphics joins the Anderson & Vreeland, Family of Flexo Brands

"Today we take a great leap forward, forging our new journey with industry-leading Anderson Vreeland to ensure these synergies continue with renewed sales and service." — Don Scanlon, President of Adheso-Graphics Post this

For 63 years, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. has focused on adding vertical manufacturing to its portfolio, starting with Matrix materials, then adding Nova Polymers, Custom Flex, AVantage Liquid Photopolymer resins, Provident LLC and now Adheso-Graphics. This latest addition to the A&V Family will bring customers new technology offerings, product development and a robust commitment to printing excellence, serving multiple markets.

"Today, we take a great leap forward, forging our new journey with industry leading Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. to ensure these synergies continue with renewed sales and service," says Adheso-Graphics President Don Scanlon. "Our legacy moves on with a very positive future."

About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. With a team of passionate technician experts, we do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrate these solutions into our clients' business.

Media Contact

Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc., 224-253-1171, [email protected], www.AndersonVreeland.com

Hailey Lyon, (972) 679-7573, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.