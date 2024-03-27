Adidas Courts Named Official Court of the Pro Padel League

"The PPL is excited about our partnership with AFP Courts. They share our commitment and are aligned with the mission to grow padel in the USA. Our collaboration aims to enhance the PPL experience for players and fans alike." -Marcos del Pilar, PPL Commissioner Post this

"The PPL is excited about our partnership with AFP Courts," said Marcos del Pilar, PPL Commissioner. "They share our commitment and are aligned with the mission to grow padel in the USA, having prioritized this market since 2018. Our collaboration aims to enhance the PPL experience for players and fans alike, setting the stage for future alliances in line with PPL's global strategy."

For over a century, adidas has been a key player in the realm of sports, leveraging technology and innovation to maximize results in countless sports. This commitment to innovation extends to adidas padel courts, ensuring they meet the highest standards expected by athletes and professional tournaments alike. AFP Courts embody the very best technology, materials, and services, bolstered by the universally recognized adidas brand, promising unparalleled visibility and a polished professional outcome.

"Six years ago, AFP Courts started spreading this magnificent fast-growing sport in the USA," said Jose Delgado, AFP Courts Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "This adventure has allowed AFP Courts to achieve 25% of the whole country market share, with more than 85 padel courts already installed all around the country and in compliance with US structure and wind speed official regulations. Today, two of the best positioned brands in the sports industry, Pro Padel League and adidas, join forces to boost the sport of padel and its practice all around the US. I'm convinced this alliance will set an important milestone in the padel industry worldwide."

From April 2nd-7th and April 9th-14th, ten PPL teams representing some of the most iconic cities in North America will compete in the first two events of the 2024 season at ULTRA CLUB in Miami including the Las Vegas Smash (2023 Champions), Cancun Waves (2023 Finalists), Miami Padel Club, Flowrida GOATS, San Diego Stingrays, Los Angeles BEAT, Arkansas Matrix, Toronto Polar Bears, New York Atlantics, and Houston Volts.

Starting Tuesday, April 2nd, round robin matches will take place through Friday, April 5th, with the semifinals being held Saturday, April 6th and the final on Sunday, April 7th. The same schedule of round robin matches will take place starting Tuesday April 9th, concluding with the finals on Sunday, April 14th. Tickets are now available including general admission, reserved seating, VIP, and week-long passes.

The mission of the PPL is to create the most compelling version of padel for sports fans in North America with the new league providing the biggest stage for professional padel players across the continent. The PPL is the first of its kind, and the only professional padel league in the world, to feature team-based competition in a unique and engaging, city-based, franchise format.

For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/.

About PPL:

The PPL launched in 2022 and held their historical, inaugural season in 2023 with the Las Vegas Smash winning the PPL Cup Finals. The next big thing in North American sports, padel is a high-octane sport and is a mix of tennis and squash that has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The mission of the PPL is to create the most compelling version of padel for sports fans in North America with the new league providing the biggest stage for professional padel players across the continent. The PPL is the first of its kind, and the only professional padel tour in the world, to feature team-based competition in a unique and engaging, city-based, franchise format. For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/.

About AFP Courts:

With nearly two decades of experience, AFP Courts has established itself as a leading expert in building padel courts, making a lasting impact in the world of padel court construction. Licensed both for adidas courts and adidas padel, pickleball and beach tennis racquets and hardware, it is fully dedicated to craftsmanship and innovation, refining its skills and techniques with unmatched precision. AFP Courts' passion for padel goes beyond construction; it's about crafting spaces where athletes can excel, and sports communities can thrive. AFP Courts team of experts is fully dedicated to the sport, which has allowed the company to position itself as a company capable of taking on any challenge in the world of padel. At AFP Courts we strive to provide quality services and tailor-made products, using technology and innovation to maximize results. AFP Courts' mission is to offer an exclusive service based on a complete 360 padel concept. http://www.afpcourts.com

Media Contact

Natalie Mikolich, Pro Padel League, 5614144047, [email protected], https://propadelleague.com/

SOURCE Pro Padel League