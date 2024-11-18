Adjustable Spot Cooler Provides Precise Industrial Cooling

Designed to address a wide range of cooling challenges, this tool offers precision control, versatility, and ease of use for applications including milling, machining, soldering, gas sampling, welding and more.
CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's Adjustable Spot Cooler System offers a low-cost, reliable, and maintenance-free solution for industrial spot cooling needs. Designed to address a wide range of cooling challenges, this tool offers precision control, versatility, and ease of use for a variety of applications including milling, machining, soldering, gas sampling, welding and more.
The Adjustable Spot Cooler System comes equipped with everything needed for an efficient cooling station. Utilizing cool and clean compressed air, the Adjustable Spot Cooler allows users to precisely adjust temperatures from as low as -30°F (-34°C) to room temperature with the simple turn of a knob. This precise control along with two different sized generators, ensures optimal cooling for sensitive equipment or processes. Accessories like the swivel Magnetic Base enable easy mounting and portability, allowing it to be positioned effortlessly in any workspace. Additionally, the hose kits come complete with cone and fan nozzles, to help ensure the cold air is directed exactly where it's needed for maximum cooling efficiency. Included Automatic Drain Filter Separators aid with the consistent delivery of clean, moisture-free air for consistent performance.
With no moving parts, the Adjustable Spot Cooler System offers a maintenance-free operation, providing a dependable and quiet cooling solution. For more information about EXAIR's Adjustable Spot Cooler System, as well as EXAIR's full range of industrial spot cooling solutions, visit EXAIR.com. Prices start at $680. https://exair.co/91-asc
