Adjustable Spot Cooler Provides Precise Industrial Cooling

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's Adjustable Spot Cooler System offers a low-cost, reliable, and maintenance-free solution for industrial spot cooling needs. Designed to address a wide range of cooling challenges, this tool offers precision control, versatility, and ease of use for a variety of applications including milling, machining, soldering, gas sampling, welding and more.