Adjusteck Broadens South American Reach by Welcoming a New Partner in Peru

Adjusteck announces the latest expansion of its worldwide network of loss adjusting partners, amplifying its presence in South America through the addition of Iriarte & Asociados S.A., headquartered in Peru.
LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international loss adjusting and claims management firm, Adjusteck LLC, welcomes a new Peru-based partner to its expanding global network. Iriarte & Asociados provides a range of expert and accurate loss adjusting and claims handling services.
Adjusteck's recent expansion enhances its capability to meet the growing requirements of clients within the insurance and reinsurance markets, specifically addressing the mounting demand for Adjusteck's personalized and intricate approach to technical loss adjustment.
"We are thrilled to embrace Iriarte & Asociados S.A into our network, enabling us to deliver more customized services to our clients and expand our footprint within the worldwide insurance community," states David Bosley, Managing Director for Adjusteck.
Adjusteck emphasizes a technology-oriented approach to loss adjusting and claims management, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
With over three decades of experience in the realm of loss adjustment services, Iriarte & Asociados S.A contributes a wealth of expertise to the insurance industry. Their team boasts extensive recognition and a solid reputation in both local and international markets.
