Adjusteck Broadens South American Reach by Welcoming a New Partner in Peru

Adjusteck announces the latest expansion of its worldwide network of loss adjusting partners, amplifying its presence in South America through the addition of Iriarte & Asociados S.A., headquartered in Peru.

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international loss adjusting and claims management firm, Adjusteck LLC, welcomes a new Peru-based partner to its expanding global network. Iriarte & Asociados provides a range of expert and accurate loss adjusting and claims handling services.

Adjusteck's recent expansion enhances its capability to meet the growing requirements of clients within the insurance and reinsurance markets, specifically addressing the mounting demand for Adjusteck's personalized and intricate approach to technical loss adjustment.