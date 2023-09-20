AdLarge, Flightpath, and Sounder Announce State-of-the-Art Integration for Seamless Campaign Execution

AdLarge, Flightpath, and Sounder are thrilled to announce a first-to-market, groundbreaking integration that is set to revolutionize the podcast advertising industry.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLarge, Flightpath, and Sounder are thrilled to announce a first-to-market, groundbreaking integration that is set to revolutionize the podcast advertising industry. Leveraging the strengths of each platform, this collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology, brand safety, contextual targeting, and customized campaign execution to elevate podcast advertising campaigns to a new level.

Sounder, known for accurately classifying publisher's content for brand safety, suitability, and contextual relevance, has further expanded its capabilities by integrating with Flightpath. This integration enables AdLarge to tap into Flightpath's Sales Availability Dashboard for campaign forecasting and planning, unlocking a new level of innovation and effectiveness for ad placement for all clients

Key Integration Highlights:

Precision and Trust at Scale: Target contextual and/or brand-suitable inventory across AdLarge's full catalog that enables advertisers to target their message across relevant and suitable content bringing immeasurable value and security to the ad buying experience for the marketplace.

Seamless Campaign Execution: The integration simplifies the advertising process, making it more efficient and user-friendly. Publishers can now forecast advertising tags and navigate the complexities of advertising campaign execution with confidence and ease.

Enhanced Transparency and Accountability: AdLarge, long known for its commitment to transparency and accountability, and the first to partner with Flightpath, continues to deliver on its promise to advertisers.

"We are committed to providing the most effective and brand-suitable advertising options to our clients," said Ilwira Marciszek, SVP of Revenue Operations and Digital Sales for AdLarge. "Our partnership with Flightpath and Sounder is yet another way we are bringing to market tools that create innovative and unmatched solutions, transparency and continue to build trust within the entire process of podcast ad sales."

Brittany Hall, Sounder's Vice President of Sales and Client Success, added: "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of advertising, offering advertisers unprecedented control, precision, and efficiency in their campaigns, the same way they can in other mediums like display and video."

"AdLarge is a proven leader in the industry. By bringing together two complementary partners like Sounder and Flightpath, we can work together to create significant value for the agencies and brands that AdLarge serves," remarked Flightpath CEO and Founder, Sean Howard.

About Sounder

Sounder is the end-to-end data-driven intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at https://www.sounder.ai/.

About AdLarge

AdLarge Media is an industry-leading independent ad sales company connecting audio publishers, brands, and audiences. Founded in 2011, the diverse audio portfolio at AdLarge reaches over 200 million listeners globally across all audio platforms. The AdLarge team is composed of top industry experts in podcasting, radio, and streaming, with ad clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging DTC brands. In 2022, AdLarge launched their AdLarge Labs division providing a suite of digital tools and services to help podcasters grow their brands. Founders Cathy Csukas & Gary Schonfeld were named two of the "Top 20 Leaders in Radio" in 2021 and 2022, and Csukas has consistently been named one of the "Most Influential Women in Radio" by Radio Ink. AdLarge also continues to receive industry recognition for the Annual Podcast Buying Guide which provides an in-depth analysis on the most current insights, research, and expert advice available on the rapidly evolving medium. Since entering in 2013, AdLarge has maintained a top-ranked position with Nielsen's RADAR® Network Ratings. Committed to the highest standards of customer service, team up with them from anywhere at adlarge.com.

About Flightpath

Flightpath is the yield prediction and ad optimization platform for the creator-based economy; where podcasting is one of the fastest growing and most under-served of advertising channels. Our yield platform provides fast and trusted sales availability, campaign and order performance monitoring and prediction, and the tools to scale your podcast ad businesses across multiple DAI and sales automation platforms. Everything you need to successfully manage and scale your podcast business lives at flightpath.fm.

