Adler Entertainment Trust Publishes a Trio of New Books

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adler Entertainment Trust (AET), the production company dedicated to adapting Warren Adler's vast library of 56 novels, numerous plays and 100 short stories, has launched three new novels, it was announced today by AET CEO Jonathan R. Adler. The three thrillers are based on books by the late Warren Adler, the prolific author who embarked on a robust Hollywood career with his classic dark comedy The War of the Roses, which served as the basis for the hit film and upcoming star-studded remake.

All three authors were chosen for their ability to match Adler's voice and, in the case of his historical fiction novels, Adler's attention to detail and meticulous research. AET is showcasing these three books as they exemplify the characteristics of the relatable, insightful stories exploring universal themes set against a fastidiously researched historical backdrop which are beloved by Warren Adler's millions of fans worldwide.

The three new novels announced are:

Trans Mongolian Express is the latest novel from acclaimed author David L. Robbins, a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning playwright. Inspired by Warren Adler's Trans-Siberian Express, this gripping thriller is set against the backdrop of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in Eastern Europe. David L. Robbins (War of the Rats), called "the Homer of World War II," returns with a riveting narrative, a tense journey across the vast landscapes of China, Mongolia, and the Soviet Union. The story unfolds in the midst of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster with American radiation scientist Lara entangled in a dangerous mission on the Trans-Mongolian Express. Joined by Anton, a disgraced Soviet scientist, Timur, a vengeful Chechen, and Gang, the Chinese assassin assigned to kill Lara, the characters find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery that jeopardizes their survival even as a ruined nuclear reactor threatens the planet. AET published the book in February 2024.

In Mission Churchill, author Alex Abella, a New York Times Notable Book novelist and Emmy award-winning news writer, whose novel The Killing of the Saints was optioned by Paramount, takes readers on a cat and mouse adventure before and during the start of WW2 where stalwart bodyguard, Walter Thompson, thwarts multiple attempts on Winston Churchill's life. Drawing inspiration from Warren Adler's acclaimed novel Target Churchill, Abella weaves a narrative that masterfully combines history and fiction in this pulse-pounding historical thriller. Mission Churchill is a high-stakes thriller that follows former Special Branch officer and current bodyguard Walter Thompson from 1933 Cuba to war-torn London as he tracks a relentless IRA sharpshooter and attempts to take him down before he can assassinate Churchill and threaten the course of history. Mission Churchill was published by AET in February 2024.

Flanagan's Strings, the second installment in the Lakeside Falls Murder Mystery Series, was written by Andrew Frothingham and inspired by Warren Adler's Flanagan's Dolls. This quirky murder mystery unfolds in Lakeside Falls, MI where intrepid amateur detectives Emily and Josh Flanagan become embroiled in another seemingly unsolvable crime involving the bizarre and fiery death of a beloved teacher at the liberal arts sanctuary Laklandia. Amidst pressures to silence the scandal, the dynamic quick-witted duo dive headfirst into the shadows of intrigue to confront a sinister assembly of suspects, each with a motive as dark as their secrets and are soon ensnared in a web of deceit. Relying on their sheer wit and daring, the Flanagan's risk everything to spring a trap that will unveil a shocking reality. Flanagan's Strings was published by AET in March 2024.

"We are proud to continue our father's legacy with the addition of these fantastic three novels to the AET library. Authors David L. Robbins, Alex Abella and Andrew Frothingham are highly skilled writers who have crafted relatable and insightful storylines inspired by our father's brilliant novels. Trans Mongolian Express, Mission Churchill and Flanagan's Strings will introduce a new generation to the Warren Adler brand of storytelling featuring universal themes and characters. And like so many of our father's novels, all three are perfectly suited for adaptation to film or TV as they have the right blend of action, drama and thrills to attract and entertain audiences worldwide," said Adler Entertainment Trust CEO Jonathan R. Adler.

"After many large-scale historical novels, I wanted to try something on a smaller scale than a world at war and great battles. What better venue than a murder on a train, claustrophobic, intense, and intimate? And what better setting than a trapped journey across the full face of Asia, laid against the canvas of one of history's greatest environmental disasters, Chernobyl? Warren Adler's Soviet-era novel Trans-Siberian Express was a perfect inspiration, a jumping off perch for great characters crammed into a small, hurtling space, each with immense motivations and dangers. I've greatly enjoyed my association with Jonathan and Michael Adler, and I thank them as publishers and partners for my newest work," added Trans Mongolian Express author David L. Robbins

"I am delighted and excited to be working with Jonathan and Michael continuing the great stories of their father. They know plot and character development in their bones, and have an unerring eye for what makes a story great. Their TV adaptation will be a classic. I look forward to many years of collaboration with them," noted Mission Churchill author Alex Abella.

Run by Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler (Warren Adler's sons), AET and Searchlight Pictures recently announced a first-look two-year production deal starting with The Roses starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. The film is based on the novel by Warren Adler and is written by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler. Directed by Jay Roach, the dark comedy is a reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses. AET has also announced an initial two-project production deal with Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning producer Todd Lieberman (The Fighter, The Proposal) and his production company, Hidden Pictures: the series "Untitled Fiona Fitzgerald Detective Series" and "Trans-Siberian Express" will be produced by Lieberman under his Hidden Pictures banner and will be executive produced by AET's Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler.

Adler Entertainment Trust (AET) is the production company dedicated to adapting Warren Adler's library into entertainment for all media including film, television, live stage and podcasts as well as publishing new books with new writers based on Warren Adler's classic novels.

Some of the current projects in active development include: The Children of the Roses, Target Churchill, Little Black Dress, Torture Man, Residue (written and directed by Vondie Curtis-Hall), Funny Boys, Flanagan's Pursuit (based on the two book series) and Never too Late for Love (a short story collection that inspired the PBS American Playhouse trilogy called The Sunset Gang, that garnered Doris Roberts an Emmy nomination).

