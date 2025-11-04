AdLib and Curated.Media Partner to Streamline Programmatic Buying and Unlock Premium Curated Supply

AdLib and Curated.Media announced a strategic partnership to simplify programmatic advertising by connecting buyers to premium, curated supply across all major formats within their existing DSPs. The collaboration unites demand-side and supply-side innovation to deliver brand-safe, transparent, and high-performing media buying.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdLib, provider of the leading DSP-agnostic media buying platform for in-house programmatic teams and independent agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Curated.Media, an intelligent software enabling multi-platform curation for programmatic media buyers. Together, the companies are tackling programmatic fragmentation from both sides of the transaction, removing barriers to entry and helping agencies achieve better performance with greater transparency and control.

Through this partnership, AdLib customers will gain direct access to Curated.Media's curated supply libraries – spanning CTV, display, video, audio, DOOH, and native – all within the DSPs they already use. By layering brand safety filters, audience data, contextual signals, and performance-sensitive packages, Curated.Media enables AdLib buyers to transact on high-quality supply without added contracts, fees, or operational lift.

"Programmatic buying has grown increasingly complex, creating inefficiencies for agencies and missed opportunities for brands," said Mike Hauptman, founder and CEO of AdLib. "By partnering with Curated.Media, we're empowering our customers with curated, brand-safe supply that drives measurable results – while keeping the buying process simple and transparent."

The partnership highlights a shared vision: two former MediaMath executives, approaching the same industry problem from different angles, joining forces to simplify programmatic. AdLib focuses on aggregating demand-side controls, while Curated.Media specializes in optimizing supply-side performance. Together, they eliminate the time and resources agencies traditionally spend negotiating, QAing, and troubleshooting PMPs, while still delivering stronger outcomes.

"Curation is the solution to programmatic complexity," said Cedric Peillet, founder and CEO of Curated.Media. "Our collaboration with AdLib ensures that agencies get the best of both worlds: performance-optimized supply and frictionless buying workflows, all within their DSP of choice."

The partnership underscores the growing importance of curation in a programmatic ecosystem where brand safety, efficiency, and performance are paramount. By aligning supply and demand innovation, AdLib and Curated.Media are setting a new standard for agencies seeking more control and better outcomes from their digital investments.

About AdLib Media Group

In today's rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape, being tied to a single demand-side platform (DSP) is no longer sustainable. Forward-thinking advertisers need the flexibility to work across multiple DSPs to maximize outcomes, reach diverse audiences, and adapt to changing market conditions. This platform-agnostic approach ensures you can leverage the best capabilities of each DSP while maintaining control over advertising strategies and costs.

AdLib is a proven leader in DSP-agnostic programmatic advertising, offering an automated, and scalable solution for marketers worldwide. With its robust infrastructure, easy to use interface, and innovative approach, it addresses key industry challenges while aligning seamlessly with advertisers' strategic goals.

AdLib makes it easy to rapidly launch programmatic campaigns and revenue streams, minimize the resources required to scale, and stay positioned at the forefront of the digital advertising industry's transformation.

If you'd like to increase results, reduce labor costs, and grow revenue, contact www.getadlib.com.

About Curated.Media

Curated.Media is an intelligent software platform built for multi-platform curation. Its self-service solution empowers brands and agencies to enhance programmatic performance without changing their existing tech stack. Users can independently build inventory packages, combine audience data with publisher signals, and leverage automated supply-side optimizations. With integrated reporting, marketers can seamlessly edit and optimize live PMPs across 10 SSPs and 300+ DSPs from a single platform. Curated.Media's YouTube curation solution further eliminates inefficiencies in current buys and improves relevance through more than 300 contextual categories.

Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen, Purpose Worldwide, 1 210-289-4691, [email protected]

SOURCE AdLib Media Group