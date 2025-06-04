AdLib and Octane11 Launch B2B Media Buying and Measurement Solution

Unlike legacy ABM providers that operate in closed ecosystems, the AdLib-Octane11 solution supports a "composable" model: an open and modular tech stack where marketers can select their preferred DSPs, media buying tools, and CRMs, and still connect the dots on performance and ROI. Post this

"This partnership is about giving marketers choice without sacrificing visibility," said Dan Rosenberg, CEO of Octane11. "Traditional ABM platforms force you into a closed-loop system. Our collaboration with AdLib unlocks a composable approach, letting marketers build their own stack while still gaining deep insights across paid, owned, and earned channels."

Unlike legacy ABM providers that operate in closed ecosystems, the AdLib-Octane11 solution supports a "composable" model: an open and modular tech stack where marketers can select their preferred DSPs, media buying tools, and CRMs, and still connect the dots on performance and ROI.

"AdLib exists to simplify and scale programmatic buying across multiple DSPs. This partnership lets our customers tap into powerful B2B analytics with zero trade-offs," said Mike Hauptman, CEO of AdLib. "We're especially excited about the benefits for agencies who manage large volumes of campaigns and want to spend less time uploading creative and more time driving strategy."

The combined offering appeals to both marketers building agile in-house stacks and agencies running programmatic campaigns across multiple DSPs. With Octane11's advanced reporting - soon to include a new feature that shows incremental reach by channel - clients can identify which platforms contribute unique value across the customer journey.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

DSP Choice: Execute B2B campaigns across any DSP within AdLib's platform, including The Trade Desk, Beeswax, DV360, and more.

High-Fidelity Attribution: Match media impressions to target accounts with precision, enabling clear ROI measurement.

Composable ABM Stack: Avoid vendor lock-in with a flexible, modular setup tailored to each marketer's needs.

Agency Advantage: Streamline operations by pushing campaigns to multiple DSPs with one workflow, then measure performance across all channels in a single dashboard.

About AdLib Media Group

In today's rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape, being tied to a single demand-side platform (DSP) is no longer sustainable. Forward-thinking advertisers need the flexibility to work across multiple DSPs to maximize outcomes, reach diverse audiences, and adapt to changing market conditions. This platform-agnostic approach ensures you can leverage the best capabilities of each DSP while maintaining control over advertising strategies and costs.

AdLib is a proven leader in DSP-agnostic programmatic advertising, offering an automated, and scalable solution for marketers worldwide. With its robust infrastructure, easy to use interface, and innovative approach, it addresses key industry challenges while aligning seamlessly with advertisers' strategic goals.

AdLib makes it easy to rapidly launch programmatic campaigns and revenue streams, minimize the resources required to scale, and stay positioned at the forefront of the digital advertising industry's transformation.

